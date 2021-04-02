Kings County Farm Bureau: Ideas, discourse flourished at ag meeting

Agriculture has a rich history of working together on the farm. We all have stories of calling the neighbor to borrow a piece of equipment or for an extra set of hands, even when we don't know the neighbor well or have differences of opinion. So what happens to the “set our differences aside to get something accomplished” attitude when it comes to politics?
In today's culture, political affiliations have become the majority of our identities. And as a society, we are quick to dismiss each other over a political ideology rather than agreeing to disagree. Even worse, we now are virtually incapable of working together to solve a problem because ideology, perceived or actual, won't allow people to work together. Now add to the mix the media's exacerbation of political parties by only highlighting extremists on each side, and the divide only grows.
Move into the realm of politics, and the effects of this phenomenon multiply. Rather than asking a neighbor for help and perspective to solve a problem, people make decisions independently without considering the impacts from all sides. There are many theories to explain why we are here as a society, but those don’t matter. What does matter is how we are going to resolve the issue.
We cannot continue to converse only among ourselves and with those leaders known as “friendly.” For example, if you were to call a State Assembly member to express concerns over a bill, it would be a wasted call if you know that member will agree with you. Now imagine calling a member who doesn't know you or your thoughts and telling them how this decision will impact you.
This week, Kings County Farm Bureau organized an agricultural round-table with State Senator Melissa Hurtado. In attendance were several members of the Kings County ag community. Discussion around water, food security, drought, and COVID-19 are only a shortlist of the day's topics. Although the meeting did not immediately solve any issues, something more important came from it. Differing points of view and ideas were shared, thought-provoking questions were asked, and relationships blossomed.
Most important were the things not discussed. Not once was anyone's political ideology considered. Participants knew the Senator's party preference before she arrived, and it had no impact on the quality of the conversations. She kept an open mind to learning about issues affecting Kings County agriculture, and the industry was pleased she was interested to learn and happily shared their perspective.
This week's round-table is a shining example of the industry's need to reach out to consumers and elected officials to educate them on the challenges the industry faces today. Fewer and fewer people have direct ties to production agriculture, and without that connection, it is easy to be dismissive.
KCFB is excited to offer more opportunities to connect the industry with elected officials and consumers. We understand that it won't immediately solve our issues, but it will make a difference, and all positive change happens slowly.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director, Kings County Farm Bureau.
