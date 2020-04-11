Kings Art Center pursues mission in uncertain times

Kane says, “our team quickly pieced together a plan.” While carefully maintaining social distance the Art Center created virtual art tutorials - available at no charge on their website. They produced artist demonstrations, available on their social media platforms. For the first time ever, are 360 degree virtual gallery tours on the website. And, they are preparing to film a series of art talks, utilizing video conferencing technologies. Many of these productions have been filmed in the homes of the artists. Others are filmed at the Art Center campus, while maintaining a carefully guarded 6-foot social distance. Kane is even filming himself alone in his office. Kane states that he has encouraged everyone involved in the production that their sense of comfort and safety is his primary concern. He has encouraged them to only participate at the level in which they personally feel safe. “It has not always been easy to maintain that 6-foot distance,” Kane said, “but health and safety comes first.”