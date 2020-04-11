Kings Art Center pursues mission in uncertain times

HANFORD — In this season of Corona Virus mitigation efforts, how do non-profits continue their mission? This was the problem that faced the Kings Art Center in downtown Hanford. Through innovation and fast learning, they have found a way to reach the Kings County community with their services, said Executive Director Bruce Kane.
“Our mission is to help our community thrive through the experience of fine art. Now, more than ever, that mission is vital,” Kane said in a release.
Employing previously unused technologies and utilizing new volunteers, the Art Center team has managed to produce virtual content on multiple platforms in trying circumstances.
“With our residents being essentially locked down, people need to see and experience beauty in it’s many forms in order to stave off anxiety and depression," Kane said.
The Kings Art Center was quick to respond to the Coronavirus crisis by suspending their public gatherings and services. Even before Governor Newsom’s March 19 shelter at home order, the Art Center cancelled an opening reception for artist Sarah Geesey.
Early in the next week, they closed their gallery to the public and suspended their art education classes as schools announced their plans to cancel classroom meetings. For an organization that relies on public participation in order to fulfill its purpose, this presented a serious threat to the institution.
Kane says, “our team quickly pieced together a plan.” While carefully maintaining social distance the Art Center created virtual art tutorials - available at no charge on their website. They produced artist demonstrations, available on their social media platforms. For the first time ever, are 360 degree virtual gallery tours on the website. And, they are preparing to film a series of art talks, utilizing video conferencing technologies. Many of these productions have been filmed in the homes of the artists. Others are filmed at the Art Center campus, while maintaining a carefully guarded 6-foot social distance. Kane is even filming himself alone in his office. Kane states that he has encouraged everyone involved in the production that their sense of comfort and safety is his primary concern. He has encouraged them to only participate at the level in which they personally feel safe. “It has not always been easy to maintain that 6-foot distance,” Kane said, “but health and safety comes first.”
When considering the economic impact of the shelter at home orders, Kane says, “It is very likely that charitable donations will drop in the wake of our current circumstance. Although no one knows for sure how badly that will affect small community benefit organizations like ours, we are considering best and worst case scenarios. I believe that our community supports us and will come through for us, and I feel confident that our organization will continue to serve Kings County for many years to come. In fact, by learning new ways to reach our community, I’m sure we will flourish.”
You can find the Kings Art Center’s resources at www.kingsartcenter.org and on their Facebook page and Instagram account.
