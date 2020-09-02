Kick Back with Janie: We all need a little TLC

Have you listened to TLC’s “What About Your Friends”?
Well, if you haven’t, you need to, and if you have, then you know where this is going.
The question this week was something that I know all too much about.
Now go grab your Kickback Wednesday drink, and let's talk!
“Me and my best friend have been super tight for over 10 years. About a year ago, things began to change. I found her lying about where she was and who she was with. She began to be secretive about her day to day activities, and this was not like her at all. We have always told each other everything. But all of a sudden, we didn’t really talk anymore, and our calls and texts became less. I called her one day and spilled my soul out to her. She apologized and just said that she was just busy. I asked her if I had done anything, and she swore I hadn’t. But things only got worst. We barely talk at all now, and I have no idea what happened because she said everything was fine? What do you advise?”
Amiga, here is la pura neta (solid truth) The people we think are our best homies and will ride till the wheels fall off for us sometimes just are not. Some people are meant to pass through our lives, not be in it permanently.
I know how challenging this situation must be for you, as I have been in this exact spot before. What I learned from my experience were lessons; many different lessons. So at the end of the day, I was so glad that this person I thought was my good friend came into my life but was so relieved when she was not in it anymore.
As I had began to think of our friendship over the years, it wasn’t what I had ever thought. I saw what I wanted. I was told by someone dear to me that if someone disturbs my peace, its time for them to go. And now I offer this same advice to you. If someone is making you sad, stressed and overwhelmed, it’s time to move on.
You talked to her, and she answered you, now you really have to listen to her silence because that is loud and clear. Know your value and make sure she does as well. She has taken her best friend of 10 years for granted this day and, homegirl, make sure it’s the last day. Because you deserve to have a friend with the same commitment that you give.
Message me, and you can come kick it with my crew and me!
Message me those questions and tell me what your favorite TLC song is.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!