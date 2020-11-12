Kick Back with Janie: Taking a moment to appreciate ourselves

This week's column is different than others. This Wednesday was one of a kind. First because it was Veterans Day — thank you to all our veterans for your service. Secondly, it was my birthday!
I’m sitting with my cup of coffee at 5:18 a.m. (that’s the time I was born) on the porch in my hotel room facing the ocean in Morro Bay.
I really thought today's topic should be about ourselves — about each of us as individuals. I'll tell you why. Some of us have no problem knowing how amazing we are and acknowledging it. If you are like me, that is hard to do. It took me a long time to know that it was OK to tell myself how amazing I am.
So here goes my self-admissions on my birthday. I am a great mama, wife, and friend. I have accomplished so many things I only dreamed of. If you would have told me 15 years ago, where I'd be today I would have never believed it.
We were still struggling to be stable, saving to buy our dream home and trying to find our place on this earth. What I did not lack was the support and love of my husband. I am a writer, business owner, artist and creator. But what makes me the absolute most proud is being a mama. Just to think that I was in charge of three lives. To think it is the duty of my husband and I to make sure they are loved in every possible way and knowing we will always try our very best to do that is the best feeling in the world.
Final thing, I am only as amazing as the people that I surround myself with. Thank you to my crew for always — and I mean always — having my back in all my crazy ideas.
Now, I want to leave you all with a thought. What is your greatness? What makes you most proud to yourself? And whatever it is that makes you the least proud. There is always time to change. Start right now. Make that change this very moment. Be that amazing person you know you can be.
We are our own biggest critics so let’s show up and show out to ourselves.
