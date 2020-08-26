Kick Back with Janie: Stay together for the kids?

Kick back Wednesday has cruised in, people. I sat down to read the emails that came in while drinking a raspberry iced tea in my Smile Now, Cry Later water bottle; you guys have to see it.
The message that stood out to me was one that made me play, "You can't Hide Love" by Earth, Wind, and Fire. If you do anything at all today, play this song, then send me those emails and tell me what you thought of it and how it made you feel.
Let's get to it.
"I've been in a 15-year relationship. We have three kids together. We fight over everything and call each other names. I have left twice already. I just can't help to shake the feeling deep down that I want out or fantasize about being "happier" alone or with someone else. I feel bad/obligated to stay and make it work for our kids, house and because he is trying. I'm scared of what is to come if I leave. I've been with him since I was 20 and am now 35. Don't get me wrong when things are good; they are good, but when bad, they are BAD! I guess I could just use some REAL ADVICE."
Well, I'm def going to keep it real, homegirl. Because if you deserve anything, it's the truth at all times — and that includes from your partner and yourself.
It breaks my heart, truly it does, when I hear people say they stay together for the kids. If you want your kids listening to you guys always fighting, calling each other names, and whatever else is happening, you're teaching them that this behavior is OK and is acceptable — now you tell me ... is it?
Change is always scary and, girl, that is coming from someone who hates change. What you need to remember is happiness. You deserve it in every single way. And guess what? So does he. If you aren't happy, I can guarantee he isn't either. The back and forth game is easy to play, and I hate to tell you that he knows you will come back; that's why things tend to fall right back into place. I
'm sure he wants to do better, which is why he tries, but there hasn't been a big enough change in either of you to make this huge impact in your lives. You're both grown adults; I encourage you to talk to him about every single thing on your mind and in your heart, ask him for his complete honesty as well. You might see how much more in common you have than you know. Make yourself happy, make him happy, most importantly, make sure your chiquitos (littles) are happy.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
