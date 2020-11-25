Kick Back with Janie: Longtime boyfriend doesn't want to get married

“Yes, its me again and I’m back.”
—TLC, "Creep."
Thought I should start this week with some TLC for us. Haven’t heard the song? Well look it up and get down!
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and even with everything going on we have a lot to be thankful for, which leads into a question I was asked this week.
“I’ve been with my boyfriend for six years and we have a 3-year-old daughter. I have brought marriage up to him a few times and he does not want to get married. I love him very much. He’s a great dad, great to me and we get along really good. Why am I not good enough to marry? What can I do?"
Well this is a tough one no doubt. First I want to say if he isn’t ready he just isn’t ready. This isn’t a situation where you can convince him. He has to want to get married and you definitely do not want him to feel like hes getting forced. Having said that I don’t think its fair that you feel the way you do either.
Talk to him. I mean really talk to him and tell him why you want to get married and why its so important. Ask him to tell you honestly why he doesn’t want to get married. I know its not because you're not good enough. I’m sure he has his reasons why as well.
I dated my husband for 10 years before we got married. We also had two kids! I had brought marriage up a few times and that wasn’t something he wanted. After talking to him really good one night he said he wanted to make it super special and for us both to take that commitment very seriously. I kept suggesting that we just get married in Vegas and well, that’s not what he wanted and that made him feel that I wasn’t being serious. Our wedding was absolutely amazing! We had the full church and hall with all our family and friends — well over 350 guests. I never knew how important all that was to him, not even after ten years and two kids.
I am so thankful that he told me what was on his mind and how important marriage was to him. It was one of the best days of our lives.
So, talk to him. Find out what’s on his mind.
Email me those questions jente.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
