Kick Back with Janie: Learning to love unconditionally

Do you know why I named my article "Kickback with Janie"?
I wanted to be able to share real stories and answer real questions for everyone. Just in my style, like if we were sitting down, having a drink and a good conversation.
This week, I took a break from answering a question, and I'm going to share a piece of my life that I think is vital for all to know.
I have been with my husband for 20 years. These 20 years have been the best of my life. Now don't think by any means that I am trying to make us sound perfect. We are from it. We argue and disagree like everyone else. But, make no mistake, we do not argue like most.
This next portion is to all the ladies. And yes, I will address the men next week, but this week's column is for the women.
I pick and choose arguments wisely with this man of mine because he has taught me that he does the same. I love him on his worst days because I know what the great days look like, and let me tell you that there are far more great days than bad ones.
I love how he loves our three babies. There is nothing he will not do for his kids.
Every morning he wakes up early to leave me my coffee ready. And I mean, he gets my mug puts in creamer, sugar, spice, and everything nice, then leaves the coffee on the pot ready, so I just pour it in. He's done that for 17 years.
I've written 13 novels on this man. Two are published, one is releasing very soon, and the others will follow. I could write a thousand more.
He means everything to me. What I shared with you is a grain of salt in all he does for me. Because he is this type of person, his ways always make me strive to be a better person for myself, our babies, and for him.
My point here, ladies, is love unconditionally. Make sure you are the best person you can possibly be in your relationship. Bring to the table what you want served to you. No one wants to put in work with someone who does not match them up.
Send me those questions; let's talk about our relationships.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
