Kick Back with Janie: How to respond to flirtation on social media?

New stay-at-home orders are in effect but guess what? Wednesday kick back with me is the same, homie!
Normalcy is something that is much needed for everyone and that is absolutely hard during this time. But let's help each other out and try and to achieve some of that normalcy, for real though.
This column is about that. I love conversation and helping others. During this time, it seems more necessary and I’m here for that.
Social media can be good and bad. I see it all the time and have experienced it personally and in business. The message I received this week was about just that.
“My husband has received some messages from a girl. He hasn’t responded to any of them but she is trying with all her might to get his attention. I sent her a message and told her to back off because he is married with kids. Why do women do this?”
Well, women do this because the obvious. They want whatever man they are reaching out to. My question is, have you really talked to your husband about this? Did he tell you about it? How did you find out? Because then the next thing I’m going to say is that, while you did tell me your age (I won't print it here), but reaching out and telling her to back off sounds childish.
You shouldn’t have to tell her anything at all. I’m not saying he needs to tell her anything either. What I’m saying is that the issue needs to be discussed between you and him and not discussed with her at all because she isn’t in your marriage. Maybe he could delete her or even block her. Again that’s something to be discussed between you and him. Never give anyone power over something they should have no power of.
So, talk to him and only him about it. Tell him how you feel and you both discuss it, but do not bring anyone else in.
Send me those questions. I’m always a listening ear and a click for advice away.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
