Kick Back with Janie: How to close distance in a long-term relationship

It's that beautiful Wednesday again, Jente, midway through the week. Horchata is in my hand in my mug from Mexico full of ice and helping with this heat.
My husband and I have been together for 20 years. Many things change in that time. The question that caught me this week was one that I can relate to, and I know many can.
"I've been married for 10 years. Me and my husband are so far apart its like we don't live together. We say good morning and good night, but every day is harder than the day before to find something to talk about. I find myself mad at him the majority of the time. But I love him. It's like I want him there and then I need space. Give it to me straight, what can I do?"
Ever hear "Window Seat" By Erykah Badu? She sings, "Don't want nobody next to me I just want a chance to fly, a chance to cry and a long bye-bye. But I need you to want me, need you to miss me, I need your attention. I need you next to me."
In every relationship, things become mundane, situations become repetitive, and people begin to just live day to day. This situation is so easy to slip into. But so very hard to get out of. But don't be afraid. This is a good thing that happens because it gives you a chance to rethink your relationship. You get an opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want. Remember, you can't change no one but you.
And I've said before best believe if you feel this way, he does too. So like Ms. Badu, "take a chance to fly, a chance to cry." Meaning take a moment to yourself and breathe, gain that clarity. What can you do to make yourself better? And your relationship better. And just like Ms. Badu, "I need you to want me, need you to miss me, I need your attention." Make sure you tell him exactly what you feel and what you need. He isn't a mind reader, and neither are you. And even though you guys have been together for 10 years, you both are always changing.
Do something you haven't done In a while. Take a walk and talk about any and everything.
Ring, Ding, Dong (That's my idea bell and also a Dr. Dre song) I like to have my husband pack us a lunch; he makes the best chorizo and frijoles (beans) burritos. We take a drive to the lake just him and me, pull out some chairs, have our favorite drink ready. We sit and kick it laughing like the homies we are.
Now send me those emails on those dates you all take.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
