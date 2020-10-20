Kick Back with Janie: Holidays adding extra tension in relationships

We are on your favorite day — Wednesday! The best day because of my article, of course, and because we are mid-week.
Now that the holidays are fast approaching, tensions seem to be rising just a notch higher. This week's question is one that you all know too well and have most likely experienced.
"Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming. I do not want to go to my husband's family's house. They are not bad, mostly. I just like to spend the holidays with my family. Every time we get to this part of the year, it's a fight of where we will be, who we will be with, and where our kids will be. Am I wrong for not wanting to go over?"
OK, let's put this right back in your lap. Are you wrong for not wanting to go over? Honestly, think about it. Every family has members that are "mostly" not bad. You're just used to your family, and you're OK with them.
I guarantee he feels the same about the holidays knowing the fights are going to start. He is willing to fight about it every year because it's important for him to fight to spend holidays with his family. Now read very closely what I'm about to say. You do not have to go with him to see his family. But it isn't fair for you to put him in that position either. The reason I say you are putting him in that position without you telling me is because "I just like to spend time with my family," and I'm pretty sure you both spend a lot of time with your family.
Marriages are give and take. Sometimes it's giving what we really don't want to give. But you know why you do it because he's doing it for you by doing what you want.
Fights have to be picked. I think couples don't really understand that and are willing to fight over everything, and it is totally not OK. I learn this the older I get. I really stop and think, "is this fight going to be worth it in the next hour?"
My husband likes to work outside day and night, summer, winter, hail, hurricane — he doesn't care! Do I want to work outside in all conditions? NO! But you know what I do, I keep going to check if he needs water, or I'll pass him a hammer, I'll even stand up and talk to him outside for 20 minutes at a time. Because even though I don't want to be out there, I want to be by him.
So, pick wisely, homegirl.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
