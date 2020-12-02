Kick Back with Janie: Christmas brings up bittersweet emotions

December is here, jente. I love December for a few reasons. Numero uno, I met Javi (my husband) in December. My life changed that month forever. And, yes, I am sitting here with a huge smile as a write this. Y, numero dos, its Christmas! Christmas can bring up lots of different emotions. The question this week was full of emotion, a tough one at that.
“Janie, this month three years ago someone very dear to me passed away. My life has never been the same and even though I try my best I find myself crying a lot and sad. I really do try, and push passed this, but it is so very hard. What do I do? It’s hard for me to ask you this because you always seem so happy.”
Oh, man. I want to start off by saying that I am always happy and that isn’t lie. I really am. But I have been through plenty of heart ache too, mi amiga. A few years ago, I lost my cousin who was like a brother to me. Our kids are the same age and we even met our partners one month apart. We had everything in common. We cruised summer nights as kids together, we became the best parents we could be together. Then one morning I got the call. He had passed. My heart has been forever shattered. My life has never and will never be the same again.
So, what do you do? You cry, you yell, you feel the loss. Because it never goes away it does, however, become easier to manage. I tell myself on the bad days “Miss him. He isn’t here but you have all the memories with him.”
It’s OK to be upset and it's OK to be extra upset in this month. There is no right or wrong when you're going through something like this. But I want to leave you with the beautiful too.
Here is the beautiful. Your life. Yes, that’s right tu vida. On the hard days remember what makes you happy, remember the memories that you have. And most importantly — live. Live like you never have. There is so much beauty in this world and around you. Surround yourself with those that make you happy because as you know. — we never know what will happen tomorrow.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
