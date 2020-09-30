Kick Back with Janie: An uncomfortable topic for mothers

Let's get motivated this Wednesday! I have a bunch of stuff to do on my calendar, and the only way I'm going to get it all done is to get motivated. I find myself being lazy during quarantine. It's OK at times but it's not for me. How are you guys feeling?
This week's question is, hmmm… dare I say uncomfortable?
OK, I said it! It's uncomfortable. But let me share it with you before I give my opinion.
"My son is 23 and recently introduced his new girlfriend to us. I'm not sure I like her and much less like her for my son. I was polite but not friendly, I guess. I felt she was trying to have him all to herself even though we hadn't seen him in almost two months because he lives out of town, and even as we had dinner and visited, she had to be right next to him or kept telling him to stay next to her? Is this normal. And I don't mean my behavior I mean for her to be so clingy at their age?"
Back to my discomfort zone real quick. It's uncomfortable because I am a mama to one son, yes, just one 17-year-old son, and whatever I am about to say, I will have to tell myself at some point.
Here goes.
I really thought her question would be about her behavior, but it was about her son's girlfriend's behavior! For a second, I thought I wrote this to myself. This is something I would for real think and say. The nerve of his girlfriend being clingy.
But OK, mama, this is la pura neta, the honest truth. It is OK if he thinks it's OK. Wahh!!! Please remind me of this when it happens to me. You definitely do not want to be the evil mother-in-law, and you don't want to be that mom to your son. You may feel no one is good enough for your son because he is absolutely perfect, well mannered, and has never done anything wrong at all in his life (That's my son I just described) but we have to let our kids make choices, and you should really give her a chance.
She was in your house and with your family, and she is just used to it being him and her possibly. I say chat with him about it and convince him she is no good for him at all. Just kidding! Everyone calm down; it was a joke. But seriously, talk to him about it and let her know that she is welcome in your home.
At the end of the day, your son matters most, and she matters to him.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
