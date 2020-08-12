Kick Back with Janie: An introduction to a new column

Welcome to Kick Back with Janie, a bi-weekly column where writer Janie Isidoro will answer your relationship questions and everything else that comes with them.
What’s up, everyone! I am ready to dive into this world of relationships we all find ourselves living in. I am an author of two novels which focus on Chicano Cultura (don’t know what that is? Well you might find a lot of words I use you don’t know but that’s OK. I'll drop my email below and you can slip into my DM’s — wink, wink.)
I am also the owner of Kings County’s only bookstore, My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura. I love our community, which is why this column is significant to me.
One of the primary topics I cover in my writing is relationships. When we talk relationships, I think our mind goes straight to our partners, but come on now. We have relationships with so many around us — co-workers, friends and family, to name a few. Because we are humans, relationships rule everything around us, whether you like to admit it or not.
Well, get excited! Because you have my undivided attention every other week to talk about everything relationships — breakups, makeups, arguments, laughs, the highs and lows, and even the daily argument with la vecina (neighbor).
To truly understand the relationships we build and end, we have to understand ourselves. Being honest with yourself is actually one of the hardest things to do. Being that we are our own worst critics, we don’t want our feelings hurt, and we want to be right! Does this sound like you? Does this sound like me? Wait, do you know me, because I just described myself.
The moment you are honest with who you are, I mean completely honest, not what or who you want to be, but who you actually are, the relationships around you will thrive. You will be an asset to those you care for and will accept nothing less than goodness from others.
Jacqueline Pearce from Good Therapy says, “Nothing in the world is constant — everything changes. However, for something to exist forever, it has to be true and authentic. You are what your core is. No matter how much you coat it with colors to please the world, you will always be what you are at the core. Your core is your truth.”
So what is your truth? Who are you? What are your true colors?
Email me those relationship questions at kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford.
