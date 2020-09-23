Kick Back with Janie: An interview with my husband

This Wednesday is not how I like to start my midweek. My washer has been broke for two months, and my warranty has yet to make an appearance. But on the bright side, me and Javie (husband) are at one of Hanford's fine laundromats. He did make me my bomb coffee as he always does, so I'm considering this a date.
On this date, I have decided to interview Javie and touch the subject of partnerships. As in how relationships should also be partnerships, I got a lot of feedback from last week's article, so here we go.
Question: Why is it important for couples to help each other?
Javie: It keeps the relationship strong. (Man of few words)
Janie: But how, how does it keep it strong?
Javie: I guess if you don't help each other, you just fall apart.
Janie: How bout helping each other with kid duties?
Javie: There is no helping each other with your kids. You just have to do it. They are yours, and they are mine. I don't ask for you to help me, and you have never asked me. I know they are mine, and they need to be fed, taken places and talked to. I don't need help. They are mine, I have to do it.
This answer right above is so important for parents to read. But I'm going to tell you why. I have heard so many, and I mean so very many parents say, "Let me ask him if he can watch the kids." That always blows my mind because I have never in 17 years had to ask Javie to "watch" his kids. As apparent, I know what I have to do, and he, as a parent, has taught me that he does as well. It's an equal partnership. Not one or the other is the baby sitter.
Janie: Why do you think some men don't do the equal thing?
Javie: I don't get it. I really don't get it. Every dude is different, I guess. Me and my brothers are the same; we always want to help out. So I don't really understand why guys don't.
Janie: How do you think a woman sees a man when he's willing to help and puts in just as much work as she does with everyday things?"
Javie: The appreciation. She sees that he's hustling for them, and they can both take a break.
There it is, jente, appreciation. He is absolutely right; I appreciate him so much. Since our son was born, Javie would get up at night feed, change, walk around with him till he fell back asleep. Those images are forever in bedded in my mind. I love him so much for helping me.
Send me those relationship questions. Should I give you all a topic? Let me know.
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!