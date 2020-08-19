Kick Back with Janie: Age-old advice: Check yourself before you wreck yourself

It’s kick back Wednesday, everybody. What does that mean? It means grab whatever drink you want (It’s 5 o’clock somewhere) find a place to kick back and read.
Last week I introduced what this column would be about, so If you didn’t read it, make sure to go back and check it out.
The questions rolled into my email like a '70 Monte Carlo with a hot orange speckled paint job (my car) cruising on a summer night. Let me just say that I felt honored to be trusted with giving feedback and advice. Shall we jump into it? Oh yes, most def.
One of the questions that stuck out to me was, “Why do I keep going back to him when I know exactly what is going to happen? Everything will be great for a few months, then we break up I cry for weeks, and he is like nothing. Why do I do this to myself?”
Well, Mrs. Why? I'll tell you why.
One of my favorite rappers, Ice Cube, said, “You better check yourself before you wreck yourself.”
You're on the right path, homegirl, you truly are. You already know that you are doing this to yourself, and most importantly, you know that it's going to happen again. Because no doubt it will. The thing here is to really find out exactly why you keep going back. One reason may be because you are used to doing it. Patterns/habits are tough to break.
James Clear from habits academy, says, “Replace a bad habit with a good one.” And yes, girl, this thing you are doing back/forth, yes/no is a bad habit. Now the job is to begin the habit change. You have to evaluate yourself before anything because you can only control you. You cannot control him calling you and telling you the sweet nothings he always says. So the question is, why do you let it happen? At the end of the day, you are responsible for your actions. You already notice the repetition you seem tired, now its time to make a change. Hit the ground running, and that by no means implies that it is going to happen overnight. But it does mean that today is the day you make one change. Whatever it may be, and once that change begins soon, others start to happen. Why? Because it's like a domino effect. One falls over, and it sets everything in motion.
Now, get up, “Check yourself before you wreck yourself” and get crackin’!
Email me those questions at kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com
Janie Isidoro is a local author and owner of the bookstore My Corazon – Libros Y Cultura, located in downtown Hanford. Email her your relationship questions to kickbackwithjanie@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!