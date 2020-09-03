KC Spotlight: Parker Bowman

How did you get started in your career?

English is pretty much the only class I ever took seriously growing up. When I discovered the work of Hunter S. Thompson in high school, I realized that you could combine creativity and journalism in strange and poignant ways and that’s what I set out to do. I started writing freelance music and pop culture stories and then worked at my college newspaper. My friend, Jess, pulled some strings and got me hired as a copy editor/designer at the Xenia Gazette and I’ve been locked into this crazy rollercoaster ride of an industry ever since. I wouldn’t want to do anything else.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

In newspapers, your duties are bound to switch around and change so often that it’s sometimes difficult to get a grasp on what your favorite – or least favorite -- aspect of the job is. But here at the Sentinel, it’s definitely been getting to interact with the community. Getting to tell the stories of the area’s movers, shakers, artists and community members as well as learning the histories behind important places like China Alley, the Sarah A. Mooney Museum and the Carnegie Museum has been a blast.

Why do you think local journalism is important for the community?

As salacious and Twitter-trend-worthy as national news can be, what really impacts people on a day-to-day basis takes place at the local level. Without hometown newspapers, those seemingly small events that could impact local lives would go unreported. Neither CNN nor the New York Times will ever report on a Lemoore City Council meeting, yet what happens at those meetings can, and does, affect everyone in the community. Also, without local journalists keeping local government accountable, you may not be aware that it’s been 933 days since the Hanford City Council tore down the beloved Art Deco fire station without a plan on what to do with the empty dirt lot.