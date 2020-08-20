KC Spotlight: Mario Cifuentez II

How did you get started in your career?

I was fortunate to secure a part-time position with the City of Visalia on April 1, 1986, refueling aircraft at the Visalia Airport. That was the start of my career in municipal government and I took advantage of every opportunity to promote from there.

What are your primary responsibilities as City Manager?

I’m responsible for the oversight of the day to day operations for the City of Hanford and for advising the Hanford City Council on setting policy for the City. Through my direct reports, Department Directors, I guide the efforts of City staff to operate all functions of the City such as park maintenance, street repair, refuse pickup, etc.

What would surprise people about your job?

That City management is not a field that a lot of people are aware of. Every City has a Manager or Administrator but the position is often not thought about by the majority of citizens, except for those that are actively engaged in the local government process. Because of this, it is difficult to find candidates for management positions in local government and emphasizes the importance of leadership training and educational opportunities to allow employees to grow their skill set and compete for future vacancies within the organization. Additionally, because many of the decisions that I make are subject to public scrutiny, including the scrutiny of my City Council, people are hesitant to begin a career in City Management. Lastly, finding a balance between meeting the needs of five Councilmembers, representing five diverse districts and the greater good of our community, regularly requires compromise. It’s difficult to make even the simplest of decisions knowing that the lifestyles of almost 60,000 residents depends on many of the decisions that I make and what I advise our City Council to do.