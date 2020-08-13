KC Spotlight: Julissa Zavala

HANFORD — For this new community page, the Sentinel is bringing back a series we did several years ago called Kings County Spotlight.

KC Spotlight will highlight a person in the county by asking them a handful of questions, some based on their work, others a little more fun and random.

Since I’ll be the one asking individuals to answer these questions, I thought it would only be fair for me to be the first person in the hot seat. In all honesty, it’s not really that hot, it’s pretty warm and comfortable.

What is your background?

While at Fresno State I wrote stories for the paper there, the Collegian, which provided me with a great first experience. My first professional job out of college was working at the Porterville Recorder newspaper, where I worked as a reporter for a little while before getting a job here at the Sentinel in 2017. I’ve been working in Hanford now for three-and-a-half years.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

While covering breaking news and things like crime stories is exciting, my favorite part of this job is finding those hidden gem stories — the ones that are unique to the local area and really wouldn’t be told anywhere else. In my short years as a journalist, I’ve already met so many amazing people and heard unforgettable stories that have truly stuck with me as a person.

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

I really love music from the '90s and movies from the '80s. I love grunge-era bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, boy bands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, and R&B artists like Aaliyah and TLC. There are too many movies for me to name, but anything that starred Molly Ringwald is high on my list.