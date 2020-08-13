KC Spotlight: Julissa Zavala

HANFORD — For this new community page, the Sentinel is bringing back a series we did several years ago called Kings County Spotlight.
KC Spotlight will highlight a person in the county by asking them a handful of questions, some based on their work, others a little more fun and random.
Since I’ll be the one asking individuals to answer these questions, I thought it would only be fair for me to be the first person in the hot seat. In all honesty, it’s not really that hot, it’s pretty warm and comfortable.
What is your background?
While at Fresno State I wrote stories for the paper there, the Collegian, which provided me with a great first experience. My first professional job out of college was working at the Porterville Recorder newspaper, where I worked as a reporter for a little while before getting a job here at the Sentinel in 2017. I’ve been working in Hanford now for three-and-a-half years.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
While covering breaking news and things like crime stories is exciting, my favorite part of this job is finding those hidden gem stories — the ones that are unique to the local area and really wouldn’t be told anywhere else. In my short years as a journalist, I’ve already met so many amazing people and heard unforgettable stories that have truly stuck with me as a person.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?
I really love music from the '90s and movies from the '80s. I love grunge-era bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, boy bands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, and R&B artists like Aaliyah and TLC. There are too many movies for me to name, but anything that starred Molly Ringwald is high on my list.
Where’s your favorite local place to eat?
Honestly, how could I choose just one place? I’ve eaten just about everywhere in Hanford, but Chicken Shack, Toti’s Pupuseria, Mike’s Grill, 201 Kitchen, Thai Kitchen, Samurai Sushi, Dynasty and Cisneros Taqueria are all on my regular rotation. However, one place I do try to go to as often as I can is Tiger Tea House. I’ve tried about 97% of the entire menu and haven’t tasted something I didn’t like.
What do you like to do outside of work?
I wish I could say I do something cool and outdoorsy like hiking — which I would definitely love to do more of — but outside of work you can usually find me on my couch watching TV or reading. I’m currently binging “Game of Thrones” (I’m late to the game, I know), “Veep” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (not for the first time). I’m currently reading Amy Poehler’s 2014 memoir, “Yes Please.”
What is your favorite movie or book and why?
I can’t pick just one book or movie, so I’ll pick an entire series: Harry Potter. I read the first book when I was in fourth grade and the last one in the summer before my senior year of high school. To say the series was a big part of my childhood is an understatement. It was my childhood. Not to mention the first movie came out when I was 11 years old, the same age Harry turns when he finds out he’s a wizard and has been accepted at Hogwarts. I, too, waited for my acceptance letter but the owl must have been directionally challenged.
Random question generator: When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was younger I had a dream of becoming an artist. Then one day I came to this sad realization: I couldn’t draw.
