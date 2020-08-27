KC Spotlight: Greg Gatzka

What is your professional background?
In high school, I actually set a career goal to work in land use planning and ultimately become a Planning Director. Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo offered the perfect undergrad degree program in City & Regional Planning. After graduating, I returned to Fresno to earn a Master's in Public Administration from Fresno State, and began working for Fresno County. I worked 3.5 years for Fresno County working on Redevelopment, General Plan Updates, and Special Districts. Then in February 1996, Kings County hired me as a Planner in the Community Development Agency. Over the past 24 years with Kings County, I steadily moved into greater roles with the last 19 years in management including the last 11 as Director.
What are your primary responsibilities as director of the Kings County Community Development Agency?
As a County Board of Supervisors appointed Director, I am responsible for the overall management and operation of the Agency and staff, and directly accountable to the Board. Community Development has two Divisions with 13 staff. The Planning Division handles all zoning permits, land divisions, and other programs like the Williamson Act and CDBG grants for the unincorporated areas of the County. The Building Division handles inspection on all new construction to ensure compliance with State building codes for public health and safety, and other regulatory programs like FEMA flood zones.
What would surprise people to know about your job?
Our Agency is not a typical government bureaucratic operation. Our small group of staff handles a diverse range of complex projects and regulatory processes that enhance the economy and quality of life in the County. In order to be effective, we have to be resourceful, adaptable and efficient with our time, and emphasize great customer service to the property owners and businesses in the County. This approach makes us a great resource for those wanting to make financial business and development investments in the County.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
Kings County is very unique in comparison to other county governments. Here the community is small enough where we know the people we are working with, and our Board relies upon us to be problem solvers in serving the public. I am fortunate to have a great group of community oriented staff, and we get to work on some exciting projects from start to finish. If you have seen businesses in our County like Bravo Farms in Kettleman City, Surf Ranch, Dollar General in Armona, large scale solar projects, and expanded agricultural processing facilities those are all projects we processed. We are also called upon to lend our abilities and build new collaborations for things like the 2020 Census participation, and sustainable groundwater management.
What do you like to do outside of work?
Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with family and friends centered on fun life enriching experiences. As a long time athlete, our family time has been devoted to waterskiing at the lake and I train on a competition slalom waterski course. As a fan of Star Wars, I was inspired to join the 501st Legion after seeing George Lucas marching with 200 stormtroopers in the 2007 Pasadena Parade. This International non-profit offered me the opportunity to learn how to build movie quality costumes and then help support local charities and community events throughout the valley by bringing Star Wars characters to life like at the Hanford Christmas Parade. My involvement in the Rotary Club of Hanford also fills my need for civic service, and I made great friendships with other civic-minded individuals. Together we support worthwhile community projects and other fundraisers.
What is your favorite movie or book and why?
The 1977 original movie release of "Star Wars." Only 9 years old at the time of release, it forged a completely new hero mythology for my generation. As a kid, I was awestruck by this journey of a small-unknown farming boy who is thrust into a galactic conflict, and discovers untapped strengths that help him defeat a seemingly unstoppable darkness. It is an epic journey that inspires hope and the belief that we all have greater potential if we trust our feelings and believe in ourselves.
Random question generator: If you could meet anybody in history, past or present, who would it be and why?
In college, I found a true passion and inspiration from ancient Greek philosophy and history. The one individual who continues to inspire me and sits upon my desk as a bronze bust is Pericles from the 5th Century BC Athens, Greece. In his service to Athens, the city thrived with art, theater, architecture, governance and citizens who protected their community from invading outside forces. His service and actions for his city/state would later be known as the foundation for western civilization and democracy, and it would be amazing to meet this statesman from almost 2,500 years ago.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
