KC Spotlight: Greg Gatzka

Our Agency is not a typical government bureaucratic operation. Our small group of staff handles a diverse range of complex projects and regulatory processes that enhance the economy and quality of life in the County. In order to be effective, we have to be resourceful, adaptable and efficient with our time, and emphasize great customer service to the property owners and businesses in the County. This approach makes us a great resource for those wanting to make financial business and development investments in the County.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Kings County is very unique in comparison to other county governments. Here the community is small enough where we know the people we are working with, and our Board relies upon us to be problem solvers in serving the public. I am fortunate to have a great group of community oriented staff, and we get to work on some exciting projects from start to finish. If you have seen businesses in our County like Bravo Farms in Kettleman City, Surf Ranch, Dollar General in Armona, large scale solar projects, and expanded agricultural processing facilities those are all projects we processed. We are also called upon to lend our abilities and build new collaborations for things like the 2020 Census participation, and sustainable groundwater management.

What do you like to do outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with family and friends centered on fun life enriching experiences. As a long time athlete, our family time has been devoted to waterskiing at the lake and I train on a competition slalom waterski course. As a fan of Star Wars, I was inspired to join the 501st Legion after seeing George Lucas marching with 200 stormtroopers in the 2007 Pasadena Parade. This International non-profit offered me the opportunity to learn how to build movie quality costumes and then help support local charities and community events throughout the valley by bringing Star Wars characters to life like at the Hanford Christmas Parade. My involvement in the Rotary Club of Hanford also fills my need for civic service, and I made great friendships with other civic-minded individuals. Together we support worthwhile community projects and other fundraisers.