Jehova's Witnesses distribute new edition of the Watchtower

HANFORD — Throughout November 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide have been distributing the issue of the Watchtower magazine entitled “What Is God’s Kingdom?” The answer to that question has captivated the attention of people from many different faiths for centuries.
In Fresno, Visalia, Hanford, and surrounding valley cities, over 10,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses will be making phone calls and writing letters to residents, businesses, and government officials as part of this worldwide campaign.
Witnesses from the valley’s English, Spanish, as well as Portuguese, Punjabi, Mandarin, Hmong, and American Sign Language congregations will be making a special effort to reach those in their language groups. Efforts will also be made to reach inmates in local prisons with the Kingdom message.
The campaign will proceed using methods in accordance with local health protocols. This may include distributing the magazine and making visits via electronic means.
