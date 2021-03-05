HMTC This Week: Know the character

I have been working on a play for almost a year and it was today that I said aloud, “I know this character now.” This may seem odd to non-writers, but for some writers, their characters reveal themselves slowly during the writing.
Letting a character reveal themselves during the writing is actually a lot of fun. Some authors will stress on this, but I am with the writer group that loves watching what happens next with a character and what more am I learning about the character.
My writing process is to begin with a character doing a monologue. I act as a secretary and write what the character is saying. I might not have a name for the character as of yet, but as the character continues talking, I learn details of who my character is and what he or she wants.
I know this writing method sounds loony. It actually is easy to do. Put an image of a person in your head and imagine what they are saying. Listen to the crisis this character is facing. The story will develop from this.
Another method for writing character is to write an imaginary biography. Write the character’s history and background. Where was this character born? What kind of parents he or she has? What are hobbies and activities the character likes to do? What kind of schooling was had? And many other details. All this can be conjured to give dimension to the character. When this is complete, the writing of the story begins.
I seldom write in this method. I lose interest in the work if I am not discovering the character each time I sit down to write. However, other writers may need this roadmap or they flail in the wind.
To me, writing about a character is like a new acquaintance. It takes time to get to know this person. You see them in different situations and watch how they react. You hear what they say and how they say it. You learn what surprises them and what saddens them. You discover what they enjoy and what they dislike. In actuality it takes years to know a person. Even then, you might not know them completely. Unless of course, you were there when they were born, or you have been married to that person for years.
I remember a ride-share to the coast to see a play production of mine. It was with a new acquaintance. To pass the time, we talked. It was a total of six hours in the car. Later, this person claimed he knew me very well and my undertakings. A bit preposterous a six hour trip can cover my life and work. This acquaintance was a fabulist. I am sure this person doesn’t know my favorite color.
I bring this up because this is how many new authors write character. They are too confident they know their character in the shortest amount of time. Fully dimensional characters is a process that needs time.
I enjoy characters to unfold during the playwriting. In essence, I am discovering a character in the writing page by page. The audience will discover the character scene by scene. A good amount of time needs to be devoted to writing a character. At the very least, make sure you know what your character’s favorite color is.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!