HJUHSD offers child care for employees

HANFORD — It is said that “necessity is the mother of invention,” and it was out of necessity that a partnership between Hanford Joint Union High School District, its employees and the city of Hanford came about.
Of the many obstacles HJUHSD faced as the school year began, one of the biggest concerns for district employees was how their children would be taken care of while they went back to work, since schools are doing distance learning and many daycares are closed.
While teachers had the option to work from home, most classified employees can’t work from home because the work and support they provide is essential and must be done on site.
Searching for a solution, Rosemarie Lopes-Horn, president of the Hanford chapter of the California School Employees Association, said they learned about “pop-up” child care opportunities.
“The pop-up seemed to be the perfect option to offer our employees so they could come to work and do their jobs for the students we serve, and at the same time have their children served and not have to be stressing,” Lopes-Horn said.
Lopes-Horn said the district was receptive to the idea and willing to do whatever it took to get something in place for its employees and their children.
Ward Whaley, director of administrative services at HJUHSD, said the district applied for, and were granted, an emergency waiver through the California Department of Social Services to offer temporary employer child care.
The only caveat, Whaley said, was that the center could not be anywhere inside a district facility. That’s when he called Brad Albert, director of the Parks and Community Services department for the city of Hanford.
Albert showed the district several sites that could be used for the child care center and Whaley said they ultimately chose the Teen Center, which sits on the east side of the Civic Auditorium.
The Teen Center, which has an open area, a small kitchen and a game room, was used as a drop-in center for teens to visit after school, Albert said. However, it had not been used since the pandemic began.
“Being that many of our facilities are closed due to the pandemic, it worked out really well,” Albert said.
After drafting the lease agreement and getting all the insurance requirements settled, the district began operating the child care center a couple weeks ago.
HJUHSD created two temporary technician positions and these employees are in charge of the center. They work with the kids to make sure all their school work gets done.
In addition, Whaley said all of parents who utilize the center each work a three-hour shift there every few days so that there is enough adult supervision at the center at all times.
Whaley said the center is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday. He said about 17 children between the ages of 5-13 go to the center at different times of the day.
The kids’ temperatures are taken daily and they are kept in their family groups or socially distance. Whaley said masks are highly encouraged, though it is hard for the kids to have them on all day.
Along with Wi-Fi school work, Whaley said there are plenty of activities, crafts and games for the kids at the center. He said they also have access to the park and the Civic Auditorium for physical activities.
“So far, it’s been good,” Whaley said. “The kids are getting their schoolwork done and they’ve got a lot to entertain themselves after.”
Lopes-Horn also said the employees she’s talked to are satisfied with the center and have less stress and anxiety knowing that their children are in a safe place and getting their schoolwork done.
“I can say that I’m very fortunate to work for a district that is concerned about all staff and does their very best to take care of the staff,” she said.
Both Whaley and Albert are happy that the partnership between the district and the city worked out and is able to help those who need it.
“It really is a neat partnership,” Whaley said. “It was really nice of them to work with us.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
