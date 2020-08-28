HJUHSD offers child care for employees

HANFORD — It is said that “necessity is the mother of invention,” and it was out of necessity that a partnership between Hanford Joint Union High School District, its employees and the city of Hanford came about.

Of the many obstacles HJUHSD faced as the school year began, one of the biggest concerns for district employees was how their children would be taken care of while they went back to work, since schools are doing distance learning and many daycares are closed.

While teachers had the option to work from home, most classified employees can’t work from home because the work and support they provide is essential and must be done on site.

Searching for a solution, Rosemarie Lopes-Horn, president of the Hanford chapter of the California School Employees Association, said they learned about “pop-up” child care opportunities.

“The pop-up seemed to be the perfect option to offer our employees so they could come to work and do their jobs for the students we serve, and at the same time have their children served and not have to be stressing,” Lopes-Horn said.

Lopes-Horn said the district was receptive to the idea and willing to do whatever it took to get something in place for its employees and their children.

Ward Whaley, director of administrative services at HJUHSD, said the district applied for, and were granted, an emergency waiver through the California Department of Social Services to offer temporary employer child care.

The only caveat, Whaley said, was that the center could not be anywhere inside a district facility. That’s when he called Brad Albert, director of the Parks and Community Services department for the city of Hanford.