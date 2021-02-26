Hanford is 'A Place Called Home'

In celebrating the 135th anniversary of The Sentinel this year, our staff is planning a special publication to celebrate Hanford' past and present.
"A Place Called Home" will publish this May.
We will be celebrating Hanford's history, its people, organizations and institutions that have made this area a unique place to call home for so many generations.
Anyone with old photographs, suggestions, historical stories — even if they're just tidbits, are welcome to come by the office at 300 W. 6th Street between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays to submit them. The Sentinel is particularly interested in historical photos that would even date back to the 19th century.
Anyone with photos are welcome to come to the Sentinel and have them scanned at the office. Photos or any other items can also be emailed to the Sentinel at HanfordSentinelEditor@gmail.com.
Deadline for suggestions and submissions for the publication is is April 2.
