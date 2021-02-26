You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanford is 'A Place Called Home'
0 comments

Hanford is 'A Place Called Home'

  • 0
fire station

The bell is removed from the fire station at 213 N. Douty St. in  this undated photo. The bell was removed for use as salvage metal during World War II. Kings County Salvage Chairman, Ben Proudfit, stands at far left while Dan Cackler, fire chief, is in the foreground.  According to a note sent in with this photo, the bell was hidden until after the war and then placed at the fire department at 404 W. Lacey Blvd. It was ultimately moved to the new station at 350 W. Grangeville Blvd. in 1988. 

 Contributed

In celebrating the 135th anniversary of The Sentinel this year, our staff is planning a special publication to celebrate Hanford' past and present. 

"A Place Called Home" will publish this May. 

We will be celebrating Hanford's history, its people, organizations and institutions that have made this area a unique place to call home for so many generations. 

Anyone with old photographs, suggestions, historical stories — even if they're just tidbits, are welcome to come by the office at 300 W. 6th Street between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays to submit them. The Sentinel is particularly interested in historical photos that would even date back to the 19th century.

Anyone with photos are welcome to come to the Sentinel and have them scanned at the office. Photos or any other items can also be emailed to the Sentinel at HanfordSentinelEditor@gmail.com

Deadline for suggestions and submissions for the publication is is April 2.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News