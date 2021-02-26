Hanford is 'A Place Called Home'

The bell is removed from the fire station at 213 N. Douty St. in this undated photo. The bell was removed for use as salvage metal during World War II. Kings County Salvage Chairman, Ben Proudfit, stands at far left while Dan Cackler, fire chief, is in the foreground. According to a note sent in with this photo, the bell was hidden until after the war and then placed at the fire department at 404 W. Lacey Blvd. It was ultimately moved to the new station at 350 W. Grangeville Blvd. in 1988.