Hanford Gourmet: Tour Seventeen — The world turned upside down

The world has turned upside down. Life has become surreal in many ways. And now as xenophobia looms larger in this upside-down world, I wonder how life will be for me and for my fellow Chinese Americans when this upside-down world turns right side up again.

Although I still feel deep loss and miss him every day, I am relieved Dad is not on this plane to hear and experience what is happening to Asian Americans and to hear and read the xenophobic slurs. Right side up, or at a tilt, it feels things will never be entirely the same.

I am writing this column on the day of Qing Ming, one of the most important Chinese holidays and am especially grateful in this upside-down world for the continuity of this holiday, the comfort in its meaning and celebration, the sense that some things remain the same even in this world gone atilt. It’s a traditional Chinese belief that one’s good fortune is directly linked to the wellbeing and happiness of one’s ancestral spirits. This belief is the bedrock for our holiday Qing Ming (pronounced “Ching Ming”), also known as the “Clear Brightness Festival.” It is a time when families honor and remember their ancestors at their gravesites.