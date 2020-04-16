Hanford Gourmet: Tour Seventeen — The world turned upside down

The world has turned upside down. Life has become surreal in many ways. And now as xenophobia looms larger in this upside-down world, I wonder how life will be for me and for my fellow Chinese Americans when this upside-down world turns right side up again.
Although I still feel deep loss and miss him every day, I am relieved Dad is not on this plane to hear and experience what is happening to Asian Americans and to hear and read the xenophobic slurs. Right side up, or at a tilt, it feels things will never be entirely the same.
I am writing this column on the day of Qing Ming, one of the most important Chinese holidays and am especially grateful in this upside-down world for the continuity of this holiday, the comfort in its meaning and celebration, the sense that some things remain the same even in this world gone atilt. It’s a traditional Chinese belief that one’s good fortune is directly linked to the wellbeing and happiness of one’s ancestral spirits. This belief is the bedrock for our holiday Qing Ming (pronounced “Ching Ming”), also known as the “Clear Brightness Festival.” It is a time when families honor and remember their ancestors at their gravesites.
Rich in culture and meaning, families join together during Qing Ming to tend graves and appreciate the beauty of the season. I love the holiday’s significance — remembering and honoring my ancestors and their history. I am aware at all levels of how much who I am is because of the gifts and challenges of heritage that come from them.
Part of my personal Qing Ming ritual usually includes a visit to the Hanford Chinese Cemetery. I have no family interred there, but I like to pay homage to the Chinese who at one time were part of Hanford’s hustling and bustling China Alley. Because we are social distancing, it is a perfect time to take this journalistic tour through Hanford’s Chinese Cemetery.
During the early days of China Alley (the early 1880s), Chinese were legally prohibited from being interred in the main Hanford cemetery. This resulted in a separate burial ground being developed. Known as the Sam Yup Cemetery or Chinese Cemetery, it was used from the 1890s until the 1950s. No one really knows why, but the cemetery fell into a state of disuse and disrepair. It didn’t take long before it was clogged with trash and weeds and Chinese artifacts and grave markers were broken and strewn around the cemetery.
In 2000 a group of concerned citizens formed the Committee to Restore Old Cemeteries, its goal to bring the Hanford Chinese cemetery back to a dignified state. The Committee consulted with the Anthropology Department at Porterville College. Working weekends, Porterville College students, along with many, many volunteers, recovered over 1,000 artifacts from the cemetery in the spring of 2001.This collection includes a vast array of historical items — buttons, gaming pieces, bottles, badges, and a few items of jewelry — all of which are currently displayed in the Taoist Temple Museum.
On our column tour today, we see that the altar located on the cemetery property was rebuilt and the garden replanted. The altar is where the ancestral spirits are worshipped. Roughly translated, the calligraphy reads: “This altar is dedicated to the God of the Earth.”
Being here now — and visiting the Taoist Temple — feel like very real ways to connect with a great cultural lineage of which I am as much a part as of my family heritage. I stand between the past and my ancestors and what China Alley once was and the future of Alley in its restoration and respectful re-creation. In standing in this place, I find the way I can keep faith even during this daunting time.
While I miss visiting with you in the Tea Room, I am relieved we are doing what is most important, to be safe. Stay well, dear readers. The world has shaken and stirred us, even as we hold to the beliefs that life is precious, that we’re in this together, and that we can maintain a degree of normalcy through kindness to one another.
Stirred and shaken, let’s go into the kitchen and create some tea infused martinis. I like to use Golden Monkey tea. It derives from China’s Fujian province. It has a lightly sweet, round cup with a nice level of complexity. I enjoy the hints of apricot, nuts, and rose. For a fruitier flavor, I use Pomegranate Pai Mu Tan tea. It pairs the white Pai Mu Tan tea, well-known and respected for quality and depth, with the delicious flavor of the pomegranate. Cheers! To a healthy, happy future!
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!