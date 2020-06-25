Hanford Gourmet: Tour 20: Doors to somewhere

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before we being this column’s journalistic tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants, I would like to express my gratitude for all the kind comments and missives I have received from you regarding my last column. I’m delighted that my words resonated with you, and may we all continue to hang on to hope and to care of ourselves and each other.

Steve has been talking about doors that are located in the Chinese Pagoda kitchen all week, and he has taken to calling them “the doors to nowhere.” I thought this week we could take a look at these doors. So let’s begin our tour in China Alley.

We stand on the west side of the Alley and face north, looking at the first building in from Green Street. We are in front of the old Chinese Pagoda restaurant, the building’s address is #2 China Alley. We will enter the building from the back door that faces the parking lot. We walk around the building on the Green Street side and note the exterior of the side of the building is covered with a layer of bricks.

We reach the back door and step into the building. Taking an immediate right, we are now in the Chinese Pagoda kitchen. There, on the west wall is a double door doorway, Steve’s “doors to nowhere.” But at one time they went somewhere.