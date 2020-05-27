Hanford Gourmet: Tour 19: The Emperor Room in Building 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For this week’s journalistic tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants we begin in China Alley and walk inward from Green Street at the west end of the Alley We stop in front of the only single story building on the north side of the Alley.

To the left of the front of the building is the Imperial Dynasty gated foyer to the entrance door. The sign above the gates read: “Imperial Dynasty Continental Cuisine.” To the right is a small orange sign posting business hours. A pagoda style roof façade that Uncle Richard built in 1958 has fallen down, allowing us to see the original brickwork. Initially there was a metal awning and below the awning the brick was painted yellow, with the grout painted black. The exterior has, otherwise, been covered with faux old brick, a look Uncle Richard was fond of in the 1980s.

The address for this building is number #8, China Alley. This building once housed a small gift shop in the front and a gambling house in the rear. In 1958 Uncle Richard turned this building into the original Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge. In a 1972 remodel, it became an additional dining room and the bar was moved into the building just to the east. Let’s walk through the gated foyer and turn to the right. We push the door open and make an immediate left.