Hanford Gourmet: Tour 19: The Emperor Room in Building 8

For this week’s journalistic tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants we begin in China Alley and walk inward from Green Street at the west end of the Alley We stop in front of the only single story building on the north side of the Alley.
To the left of the front of the building is the Imperial Dynasty gated foyer to the entrance door. The sign above the gates read: “Imperial Dynasty Continental Cuisine.” To the right is a small orange sign posting business hours. A pagoda style roof façade that Uncle Richard built in 1958 has fallen down, allowing us to see the original brickwork. Initially there was a metal awning and below the awning the brick was painted yellow, with the grout painted black. The exterior has, otherwise, been covered with faux old brick, a look Uncle Richard was fond of in the 1980s.
The address for this building is number #8, China Alley. This building once housed a small gift shop in the front and a gambling house in the rear. In 1958 Uncle Richard turned this building into the original Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge. In a 1972 remodel, it became an additional dining room and the bar was moved into the building just to the east. Let’s walk through the gated foyer and turn to the right. We push the door open and make an immediate left.
We see that most of the furnishings, lanterns, and some wall décor in this dining remains. We walk north through the dining room and at the north wall, make a quick left. We pass the wine cellar door on our right and enter a small banquet room. This is the Emperor Room.
The north and east walls are textured wood. At one time a painting by Hsu Beihong adorned the north wall. The south wall is red Formica with gold flecks. The east wall has two connecting but not working fireplaces that were part of Uncle Richard’s chosen décor.
I decided to offer a tour of this room after I rediscovered a 1980 newspaper article from the Healdsburg Tribune. The article opens with a paragraph about the number eight being associated with the practical nature of man and signifying success in business. As I have mentioned in previous columns, the Chinese revere the number eight because it sounds like the word for prosperity, and here we are in building #8.
The Tribune goes on to report that David Stare, founder of Dry Creek Vineyard, decided to celebrate eight years of successful business by honoring those employees who helped to create that success. Stare hired a private railroad car and the group left on the Oakland Amtrak, bound for a seven-course feast at the Imperial Dynasty. Their celebratory repast was held in this room.
According to the article the meal opened with a toast and a 1974 Schransberg Blanc de Blanc, followed by a serving of abalone and steak tartare. Next, escargots were companioned with Dry Creek Sonoma Fume ’74, which extended through the pheasant broth with straw mushrooms.
A 1976 Vintage Dry Creek Chardonnay accompanied lobster on a bed of abalone with deep fried spinach leaves, and the Dry Creek 1975 Zinfandel was selected for the quail course. The next entrée was Lamb Celestial and the final course fresh mango slices and strawberries in puff pastry with whipped cream, under a puree of mango sauce.
The final toasts were hailed with a glass of Chateau d’Yquem.
I pause here in building #8 and remember serving so many dinners such as the one just described and recognize once again that we are all on a pause point between what was and what will be. I wonder, when we are well on the other side of the pandemic, if there will be rides in private train cars, fine dining restaurants, and multi-course meals. Once again I am reminded how lucky I am to have such a rich cultural heritage and the life I once had and continue to have on our beloved China Alley.
I also feel lucky in utilizing this down time to create things in the kitchen I hadn’t even thought of attempting previously. I was perusing one of my favorite Chinese food cooking blogs, woksoflife.com, and found a recipe for English muffins. They are easy to make and delicious too. I hope you enjoy them and that the success suggested by our visit to building #8 comes to us all as we step into whatever our new normal becomes. We look forward to seeing you soon.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
