Hanford Gourmet: Tour 18: Wonder and Gratitude

Before I sat down to write this column’s journalistic tour through China Alley and the five buildings that comprised my family's Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants, I read what Sam Sifton, food editor at “The New York Times” penned this morning.

Sifton wrote: “There’s wonder everywhere, if only you look for it. Look for it. It might be in a tree outside your window, in the patch of sky you can see if you crane your neck, in the herbs you’re growing, in the nest the swans are building on that open stretch of marsh across the street. Beats sulking.”

In these days of sheltering in place, Sifton’s words seem imperative as much as philosophy. Let’s take his great advice and go on a virtual wander down China Alley, where I have always found magical, mystical, wonder.

We step out the Tea Room’s Alley door, stop and look at the second story of the third building in from Green Street. Once again we see the doorway to Great-grandfather’s noodle house. On an earlier tour we walked up and down a maze of stairways and passages to see the inside of the noodle house, but today I’d like to show you the spot where Great-grandfather first began to sell his steaming bowls of noodles.