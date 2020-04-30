Hanford Gourmet: Tour 18: Wonder and Gratitude

Before I sat down to write this column’s journalistic tour through China Alley and the five buildings that comprised my family's Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants, I read what Sam Sifton, food editor at “The New York Times” penned this morning.
Sifton wrote: “There’s wonder everywhere, if only you look for it. Look for it. It might be in a tree outside your window, in the patch of sky you can see if you crane your neck, in the herbs you’re growing, in the nest the swans are building on that open stretch of marsh across the street. Beats sulking.”
In these days of sheltering in place, Sifton’s words seem imperative as much as philosophy. Let’s take his great advice and go on a virtual wander down China Alley, where I have always found magical, mystical, wonder.
We step out the Tea Room’s Alley door, stop and look at the second story of the third building in from Green Street. Once again we see the doorway to Great-grandfather’s noodle house. On an earlier tour we walked up and down a maze of stairways and passages to see the inside of the noodle house, but today I’d like to show you the spot where Great-grandfather first began to sell his steaming bowls of noodles.
We walk east on the Alley then turn north when we arrive at the end of the Alley at United Market’s parking lot. After crossing Visalia Street, we walk up to the chain link fence that surrounds Cal State Recycling. Their entrance now is where Great-grandfather’s home was located — 64 Visalia Street — where he began his restaurant career in Hanford on this property, selling noodles out of his basement. This Visalia Street location has special meaning to me, not just because it was Great-grandfather’s home, but because Great-grandfather gave up his life so my father could live.
When my father was three months old, an epidemic of whooping cough spread through Kings County, and Dad caught the disease. My grandparents were so busy with their bustling restaurant, as well as caring for five other children, they couldn’t focus on the care of a tiny, sick infant. Great-grandfather volunteered to take care of Dad. The two of them quarantined, or sheltered in place, in a room in the family home. Great-grandfather nursed Dad back to health and he grew up and lived a long and very full life. Grandfather, however, contracted whopping cough and succumbed to the illness.
We step away from the fence, where Great-grandfather’s home once stood and walk back to the Alley. We take another lingering look at Grandfather’s noodle house doorway. I take a moment to inhale all of the wonder in the Alley, and exhale the anxiety and concerns of this time of sheltering in place. I find that I am filled with gratitude.
I am grateful for Grandfather’s sacrifice, for spirits in the Alley, for the buildings, our Sleeping Beauties, but the gratitude in my soul reaches beyond then and here and now. Thankful…appreciative…indebted…there really aren’t words that adequately express to each and every essential worker going “out there” every day. Staying safe and sheltering in place has not been too difficult for me, because I am somewhat of an introvert. For the most part, I am enjoying the creativity of building and tending a garden, of reading and writing, of cobbling together meals with what I have in the pantry, freezer, or garden, and I am feeling very grateful to the individuals who deliver supplies for my larder.
Of course it hasn’t been all creativity and cooking fun and games. There are times of stress and extreme anxiety. But, again and again, I return to counting my blessings, among the greatest of which are our many long time and new patrons that have had the Tea Room’s back while we shelter in place. Your online support is greatly appreciated. Uncertainty looms for us right now as the SBA and other entities have run out of monies to help small businesses such as ours. But Steve and I have hope and we are keeping the faith and hold, for certain, commitment to our life in China Alley and to the Alley’s preservation, restoration and revitalization.
The parsley in the garden is being very generous, yet another thing for which I am grateful. Following is a recipe for a lemony parsley soup. This simple soup is a perfect first course with its vibrant flavors and the brightness that lemon brings.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
