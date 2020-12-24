Hanford Gourmet: Time for now and then

I am looking at my calendar, dumbfounded that we have come to the year’s end. How did time go by so fast when it feels like I’ve been standing still ever since we stepped out into the dawning of the COVID unknown.
Searching for the silver linings of this time of this standing still, I’m appreciative that the pause has also given me more time. I’ve been able to delve more deeply into China Alley’s history and rummage through boxes of yellowed papers.
In my last two columns I wrote about some of the contents in a box of Uncle Richard’s papers that had been kept in our family’s Imperial Dynasty basement. I found notes for the first gourmet dinner he created for the Pasadena Wine and Food Society on March 28, 1960, the dinner that instigated Uncle Richard’s special eight-course, gourmet dinner the Imperial Dynasty served until 2002.
I found several typed drafts of a letter Uncle Richard wrote on April 5, 1960, addressed to Harrison Chandler, Chairman, Board of Governors, Pasadena Wine and Food Society, and sent to the Times-Mirror Press in Los Angeles. I wrote about my curiosity about Uncle Richard’s closing comments: “I thank you very kindly for your most gracious letter of April 1. We are very proud of it, and we show it to everybody. I also wish to thank your great newspaper, The Los Angeles Times, for the wonderful article of March 31.”
The Imperial Dynasty’s foyer walls were covered with framed awards, complimentary reviews, and laudatory letters. Many of them hang there still. Yet I had never seen the letter of April 1, nor had I seen the March 31 Los Angeles Times article. During the past couple of weeks, I hunted through several more boxes of papers from the basement. I had no luck in finding either one.
But success did arrive, thanks to Mark Daniel, general manager of this newspaper. He was able to send me a copy of the Los Angeles Times article, which described the dinner that had been completed from Uncle Richard’s meticulous notes. Quail eggs were flown in from Japan, boiled, stuffed with pickled ginger and served in champagne. Two dozen squabs, one pheasant, one guinea hen, one duck, one chicken, a dozen pairs of frog legs were a few of the ingredients that went into the soup. Monterey abalone with stuffed mushrooms and a cucumber soubise sauce was the third course Then came paper thin crepes filled with frog legs pointed up with an almond curry sauce and garnished with fresh lotus root. The main entrée was “Tournedos de Boeuf en Croute Bordelaise,” capped with a butter pastry shell and topped with Chinese herbs. “Supremes de Caneton Perigourdine” was then set before the diners. This dish was composed of the breasts of young ducklings raised in San Francisco’s Chinatown and served with a truffle sauce rich with chicken stock, garlic, Madeira wine and other ingredients.
The grand finale was a dessert made of peeled Caraboa mangoes, halved and steeped in fresh orange juice and Grand Marnier served on chilled plates, garnished with tiny cubes of seaweed gelatin, sprigs of fresh mint, lily buds, and filled with orange Curacao. A wedge of mild Gruyere cheese was served on the side.
Starting off with Sandeman’s Amontillado Fino, the other wines accompanying the dinner were a 1953 Le Montrachet, a 1949 Chateau Latour, and a 1953 Musigny burgundy.
The article concluded by mentioning guests who were on hand “to hear the chef’s after-dinner talk on the art of cooking.” I can still hear Uncle Richard’s voice and the speeches he frequently gave after gourmet dinners. He often interrupted himself with the staccato bark of his laughter. Uncle Richard concluded his talks by stating, “ I remain your humble Chinese chef. I am at home now, in my kitchen in Hanford, California.”
After remembering all these rich dishes and experiences with Uncle Richard, and sitting in my own kitchen in Hanford, California, I found I was in the mood for steamed dumplings, but didn’t have the energy for folding and pleating them. I remembered then I had a pelmeni mold –the perfect solution. All I needed to do was roll the dough over the mold, spoon filling into the holes, then top it with dough.
Pelmeni are stuffed dumplings originating from Russian cuisine. This week I’m sharing a recipe for steamed fish and chive dumplings. If you have a pelmemi mold, try using it with this recipe, or I’ve also included instructions for making traditional Chinese dumplings. Either way, the secret is to roll out the dough thinly. As I rolled out my dough, I found myself grateful not only for time to investigate our history but also for the strings of memory or pieces of paper, old and new, that hold the past and present together, however elusive or thin the fabric of time may sometimes feel.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
