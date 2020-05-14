Hanford Gourmet: Stepping into the unknown

It has been reported that most small businesses won’t return, that they will not survive the pandemic, the sheltering in place.

In the future, a restaurant’s way of life won’t be the same. But, as Steve keeps reminding me, it’s all in the perspective. There will be a new identity, a new idea. But for now, the Tea Room is shuttered except for online loose-leaf tea orders, and Steve and I have stepped into the unknown.

Still, we do know a few things.

It’s not the end. It won’t be the same, but we’ll be back when it is deemed safe. We aren’t paying attention to partisan bickering. We are trying to disregard the xenophobia. Most importantly, we are committed to our lives in China Alley.

And it will be ok. Maybe in ways I don’t yet see it will be even better. Perhaps we can all learn. Perhaps the unknown can be healing and we can be kinder to each other.

With that last thought, a warm breeze caressed my face.

Thank you, dear China Alley.

Sheltering in place has been interesting for those of us who love kitchens, food, and food concepts. It’s amazing what we can cobble together with what we have on hand. I had a couple wild boar shoulders in my freezer and turned one of them in to some much needed comfort food. I served the stew over fresh pasta and am sharing the recipes for both of them. Pork or beef may be substituted for the wild boar. If you have a suggestion on how I should prepare the other boar shoulder, please let me know.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com