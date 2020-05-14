Hanford Gourmet: Stepping into the unknown

I am writing this column after a solitary morning in China Alley. I needed to think about the future, and I tend to do that best by wandering where the past meets the present and portends the future.
I made a brief stop in the Tea Room then headed across the Alley and entered the Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty building. No journalistic tour. Today I needed to walk through the rooms, listen to the buildings, heed the spirits, and soothe my soul.
Wandering from Great-grandfather’s noodle house, to the Chinese Pagoda, through the Imperial Dynasty dining rooms was like falling through a rabbit hole. In the Brocade Room I opened up boxes and held plates, cups, and sherbet glasses. Old menus, wine bottles, silverware. Memories tumbling over each other, eased my angst.
I went downstairs to the office. Sitting in Auntie Harriet’s chair, I reread some of the correspondence restaurant patrons had sent, perused the photographs that accompanied some of the letters. Walking to the other side of the office, I sat at Uncle Richard’s desk. Rummaging through a box of papers, I found a copy of an interview Uncle Richard had with the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California in 2007, one year after the Imperial Dynasty had closed. I flipped to the pages in which he described the creation of the restaurant.
He was working in Hong Kong in the mid 1950s and spoke of how the family wanted him to leave and return to Hanford to help rebuild the city’s dying Chinatown. Uncle Richard returned and spent seven months in 1957 working on plans for the Imperial Dynasty. He didn’t want to serve Chinese food, as the Chinese Pagoda was already successfully doing so.
He said, “My parents and family were really nervous about my thoughts about continental cuisine. My father, a humble man, thought it was too ‘high class.’ But I had spent time in Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Rome, London, Moscow, and Warsaw. And I had spent all my time there in the kitchen. I learned a lot from Madame Chiang Kai-shek’s kitchen. I love kitchens. I became good friends with all these cooks.
“My brother Ernie had worked for a lot of growers in Napa Valley. Chinese Pagoda was already known for its wines. Ernie taught me a lot and was the master of the wine cellar for the Imperial Dynasty. Ernest Wing was knighted in Spain by the Wine and Food Society. Imperial Dynasty won “Wine Spectator” magazine’s Grand Award for eight years before we stopped submitting our wine list.”
It was toward the end of reading Uncle Richard’s interview when a hazy thought about the future flickered. He said, “I’m proud of what we have accomplished. We did well. I love the kitchen and I love food. I love inventing new food concepts. I am always thinking about something and I am a dreamer. I seldom get bored. I dream of new recipes and new ideas.”
New ideas. Hanging on to those words, I headed upstairs, locked up the restaurant and returned to the Alley, with clear eyes I studied the one hundred and forty year old buildings. I turned and gazed at the Tea Room.
It has been reported that most small businesses won’t return, that they will not survive the pandemic, the sheltering in place.
In the future, a restaurant’s way of life won’t be the same. But, as Steve keeps reminding me, it’s all in the perspective. There will be a new identity, a new idea. But for now, the Tea Room is shuttered except for online loose-leaf tea orders, and Steve and I have stepped into the unknown.
Still, we do know a few things.
It’s not the end. It won’t be the same, but we’ll be back when it is deemed safe. We aren’t paying attention to partisan bickering. We are trying to disregard the xenophobia. Most importantly, we are committed to our lives in China Alley.
And it will be ok. Maybe in ways I don’t yet see it will be even better. Perhaps we can all learn. Perhaps the unknown can be healing and we can be kinder to each other.
With that last thought, a warm breeze caressed my face.
Thank you, dear China Alley.
Sheltering in place has been interesting for those of us who love kitchens, food, and food concepts. It’s amazing what we can cobble together with what we have on hand. I had a couple wild boar shoulders in my freezer and turned one of them in to some much needed comfort food. I served the stew over fresh pasta and am sharing the recipes for both of them. Pork or beef may be substituted for the wild boar. If you have a suggestion on how I should prepare the other boar shoulder, please let me know.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
