Hanford Gourmet: Some China Alley stories remained tucked away
I spent this morning perusing an old China Alley photograph we believe is dated circa 1915. The picture is at an angle, capturing building No. 8 (which had a gift shop in front and a gambling room in the rear) and Sue Chung Kee’s mercantile shop (which became the Imperial Dynasty’s cocktail lounge). As many times as I have examined this photograph (and all the old China Alley photographs), there’s always something that catches my eye and sends me down the rabbit hole of Alley history or flying above rafters and roofs for an eagle-eyed vision.

Today it is the flag waving on top of the Sue Chung Kee building, the Chinese Nationalist flag. In a column published last month, I wrote about the the flags that were depicted on Great-grandfather’s noodle house business cards and also mentioned this flag, the Five Color Flag of the Republic. The flag’s principle symbolic thrust was to emphasize harmony among what were considered the five major ethnic groups in China, each represented in the flag by a designated color.

Sue Chung Kee’s flag triggered another memory and reminded me of something I neglected to point out earlier this year during our fifteenth journalistic tour of the five buildings that housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants. We toured Chew Yee Tong.

We began on Green Street, walked to the west, stopped and faced the second building east of Green Street. We stood in front of  No. 4 China Alley, a two-story brick building that has a pagoda style roof with curved eaves. As with most of the buildings on China Alley, this sleeping beauty was constructed in the 1880s.

I pointed out the original brickwork on the second story and noted its fading yellow paint. I pointed out the wooden double-doorway with two small windows in each door, and on each side of the door are large stained glass windows. The door and window frames are painted in what I call China Alley green, which is a faded turquoise. This building was home to the Chew Yee Tong office.

On that tour, we might have returned to Green Street and walked across the Alley to the road alongside the historic Kings Hand Laundry Building. I would have pointed out a tall, narrow structure on top of the Chew Yee Tong building. That structure has a tale to tell.

Shortly before the Imperial Dynasty closed, a roofer was completing some repairs. He was on the roof of the building that housed the Chinese Pagoda banquet room, the Chew Yee Tong building. The roofer was working around the skylight and found a closet within the skylight. In the closet was the Chinese Nationalist flag. We still have not yet unraveled the mystery of the closet, the flag, or what year it was tucked into the closet. I have since then been in search of old photographs, trying to find the flag flying over Chew Yee Tong.

Oh China Alley, flying over everything or tucked into every crack and crevice, and in every photograph, you have many tales to tell. May you and your magical, mystical, enchanting stories live forever.

In this now, which turns season to season, finally the earth has cooled. It is time to cook all those cool weather comfort foods. Here’s one of mine that incorporates a mini-version of one of the season’s symbolic elements.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Stuffed Mini Pumpkins

Serves 8

8 mini pumpkins (make sure they are roughly the same size)

small pat of butter for each pumpkin

The stuffing:

1 lb. pork sausage

1 large onion, chopped

5 large cloves garlic, minced

2 scallions, finely chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1/2 cup dry sherry

15 ounce package of bread stuffing

1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 – 2 cups chicken stock

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Wash the pumpkins. With a small, sharp knife, remove the tops as if for a jack-o’-lantern. Scoop out the seeds and stringy insides with a spoon, leaving the flesh intact.

Place the pumpkins in a lightly oiled baking pan. Put a small pat of butter in each pumpkin and replace the tops. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the stuffing. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the sausage, breaking it up as it browns. When the meat is browned, add the onions, garlic, and scallions. Then add the celery and thyme. Cook until the celery begins to soften.

Stir in the wine, raise the heat and simmer until the liquid is almost gone.

Place the bread stuffing into a large bowl. Add the sausage mixture to the bowl, and stir. Add the pecans, parsley, and beaten egg. Mix thoroughly. Add 1 – 2 cups of chicken stock to moisten bread crumbs.

Divide the stuffing among the pumpkins and replace the tops. Bake for another 35– 45 minutes, or until pumpkins are soft. Test the pumpkins by piercing with the tip of a sharp knife. If the skin doesn’t pierce easily, remove the tops and bake for another 15 – 20 minutes. Replace the tops and serve.

