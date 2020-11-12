Hanford Gourmet: Some China Alley stories remained tucked away

I spent this morning perusing an old China Alley photograph we believe is dated circa 1915. The picture is at an angle, capturing building No. 8 (which had a gift shop in front and a gambling room in the rear) and Sue Chung Kee’s mercantile shop (which became the Imperial Dynasty’s cocktail lounge). As many times as I have examined this photograph (and all the old China Alley photographs), there’s always something that catches my eye and sends me down the rabbit hole of Alley history or flying above rafters and roofs for an eagle-eyed vision.
Today it is the flag waving on top of the Sue Chung Kee building, the Chinese Nationalist flag. In a column published last month, I wrote about the the flags that were depicted on Great-grandfather’s noodle house business cards and also mentioned this flag, the Five Color Flag of the Republic. The flag’s principle symbolic thrust was to emphasize harmony among what were considered the five major ethnic groups in China, each represented in the flag by a designated color.
Sue Chung Kee’s flag triggered another memory and reminded me of something I neglected to point out earlier this year during our fifteenth journalistic tour of the five buildings that housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants. We toured Chew Yee Tong.
We began on Green Street, walked to the west, stopped and faced the second building east of Green Street. We stood in front of No. 4 China Alley, a two-story brick building that has a pagoda style roof with curved eaves. As with most of the buildings on China Alley, this sleeping beauty was constructed in the 1880s.
I pointed out the original brickwork on the second story and noted its fading yellow paint. I pointed out the wooden double-doorway with two small windows in each door, and on each side of the door are large stained glass windows. The door and window frames are painted in what I call China Alley green, which is a faded turquoise. This building was home to the Chew Yee Tong office.
On that tour, we might have returned to Green Street and walked across the Alley to the road alongside the historic Kings Hand Laundry Building. I would have pointed out a tall, narrow structure on top of the Chew Yee Tong building. That structure has a tale to tell.
Shortly before the Imperial Dynasty closed, a roofer was completing some repairs. He was on the roof of the building that housed the Chinese Pagoda banquet room, the Chew Yee Tong building. The roofer was working around the skylight and found a closet within the skylight. In the closet was the Chinese Nationalist flag. We still have not yet unraveled the mystery of the closet, the flag, or what year it was tucked into the closet. I have since then been in search of old photographs, trying to find the flag flying over Chew Yee Tong.
Oh China Alley, flying over everything or tucked into every crack and crevice, and in every photograph, you have many tales to tell. May you and your magical, mystical, enchanting stories live forever.
In this now, which turns season to season, finally the earth has cooled. It is time to cook all those cool weather comfort foods. Here’s one of mine that incorporates a mini-version of one of the season’s symbolic elements.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
