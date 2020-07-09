Hanford Gourmet: Smoke gets in my eyes

Today I sat down with every intention of writing a column that acknowledged the loss of one of Hanford’s historic downtown buildings by a raging fire. The building was our neighbor, located on the southwest corner of Green and Seventh streets. Although the building was empty and in disrepair, I know the owner had plans for its future. I intended to write an expanded homage to all the businesses once housed in this location.
I had a painting by Auntie Harriet, mentor and dear heart in my life, on my desk to further inspire and focus me. In 1954 she took an art class from Ralph Powell and created an oil painting she called “East Seventh Street.” Her artwork depicts the stores dotting the southwest corner of Green and Seventh Streets and exhibits the vibrancy that once colored this neighborhood. In addition, a map created by Naomi Tagawa was at my side. Naomi had charted all of the businesses that were housed in each building over the years.
But words wouldn’t flow. That is except for the one sentence that kept repeating in my mind: I haven’t enjoyed being near a lit fireplace since December 4, 2017.
In February of that year, Dad died, and Auntie Harriet’s death followed in April. Seven months later my cousin Ernie’s wife, Susan, was killed. Already a painful year, another heartache ensued. That December evening my brother, Damon, lost his Ventura home during the Thomas Fires.
Since then, whenever I think of fires or writing about a fire, it spins me down a rabbit hole and smack into the deep sorrow of 2017. And there was more still to come. My cousins, Scott and Kendra, were killed in a tragic scuba diving boat fire last year. These days – and I don’t want to say “the new normal” because I don’t know what that is any more – I’m trying to be kinder. Not just to others, but to myself. Smoky air still looms over China Alley, the burned-out shell of a building remains. I will share the histories of the buildings once located on the southwest corner of Green and Seventh streets someday. But today, no, I’m not going to open up those fire doors. Being kinder to myself is letting the smoke clear and the sky brighten blue again. Maybe even temperatures less than triple digit.
I did have an enjoyable diversion recently. During the past several months, many of us of have been creating new and different things in our kitchens. One of the projects I have undertaken is baking sour dough bread. The one part of the process I don’t like is tossing out the excess sourdough starter during the feeding process. It seems like such a waste of the valuable commodity flour has become. Internet searches gave me lots of tasty sourdough discard recipes from waffle batter to English muffins and pretzels. The other day I day I tried a new recipe that I found on the King Arthur Flour’s website. Who knew making homemade crackers could be such nummy fun! Next time I’m going to try adding garlic powder and cracked pepper. The pepper may make me sneeze, but it won’t make me weepy.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!