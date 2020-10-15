You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanford Gourmet: Small cards, big history
0 comments
Hanford Gourmet

Hanford Gourmet: Small cards, big history

  • 0

As I wrote in my last column, I had a delightful time examining a photograph taken inside Great-grandfather’s noodle house, Mee Jan Low. Louis M. Powell of Hanford took the photograph in January 1915, and Mike Semas shared that picture from his amazing collection of antique images.

That exploration prompted me to examine a couple of items from Mee Jan Low. There are two business cards hanging in a display in the Taoist Temple Museum that belonged to the noodle house. Unfortunately, I don’t know the age of these cherished gems. Great-grandfather opened Mee Jan Low in 1883 and it closed in 1937, when my family expanded the noodle house and opened the Chinese Pagoda.

One card is bright pink and appears to be a Chinese New Year greeting card. I recognized the calligraphy noting Mee Jan Low, but I couldn’t make out the remaining characters. With Dad, my trustworthy and loving translator, no longer here, I was at a loss. I reached out asking eight people for help, including my friend, Chinese American historian, Sonia Ng, the vice-president of the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California, and numerous friends. I received my translations, which provided me an incentive to delve into more.

There are two flags on top of the card. The calligraphy on the left reads “Chinese New Year,” the characters on the right, “Celebrating.” Together, the sentiment is “May your New Year be lucky and happy.”

The flag on the right is the flag of the Republic of China and is known as the Blue Sky, White Sun, and a Wholly Red Earth. The flag was designed by Lu Haodong, a Chinese revolutionary who lived during the late Qing Dynasty, and Dr. Sun Yat Sen, the first President of the Republic of China and the first leader of the Kuomintang (Nationalist Party of China).

The flag on the left was the flag for the Chinese Revolution, which was successful in 1911, and became the flag for the Nationalist Party.

On a side note, from 1912 – 1924, there was another flag for the Nationalist Party, The Five Color Flag of the Republic. The flag’s principle symbolic thrust was to emphasize harmony among what were considered the five major ethnic groups in China: The Han (red), the Manchus (yellow), the Mongols (blue), the Tibetans (black), and the Hui (white). This flag is on display in the Taoist Temple Museum.

The banner on the card below the flags reads from right to left, Dr. Sun Yat Sen’s philosophy for the creation of a democratic country: Liberty. Equality. Fraternity (universal love).

I sense the second Mee Jan Low card is from a later time than the first one. There is a picture of a woman using a candlestick phone. The eatery’s open hours seem daunting and demanding. “Open Every Day Till 12 O’clock, Saturdays Till 2 A. M.” The phone number on the card, 784-W. Hopefully that will help me learn the time frame of this card.

I enjoyed my adventure with the Mee Jan Low cards. It’s always exciting and deeply meaningful for me to reach into the past and record its stories with pen and paper for the present understanding and for their protection into the future.

Our garden is fading considerably and Steve’s beloved fig tree is giving up its production. With the last of the figs, I made fig ravioli with a blue cheese sauce. Figs and blue cheese couple delightfully, and this recipe prompted just the right meal to bid the summer garden adieu.

+2 
Arianne Wing mug

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at Ariannewing@gmail.com.

 

Fig and caramelized onion ravioli in blue cheese sauce

Adapted from “Mastering Pasta,” by Marc Vetri with David Joachim

Serves 6

2 tablespoon olive oil

2 yellow onions, sliced into half moons

12 ounces ripe Mission figs (about 16 figs), halved and stemmed lengthwise.

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pasta dough (recipe follows)

In a large pan heat the olive oil over medium high heat. When the oil is hot, add the onions. Lower the heat and cook the onions, stirring occasionally, until turn from translucent to a light golden brown, then to a deep caramel brown, about 35 – 40 minutes. Add a little water if necessary to keep the onions from burning on the bottom. There should be about 1/2 cup of caramelized onion. Place the onions into the bowl of a food processor.

Heat the same pan over high heat until it is smoking hot. Add the figs, cut side down, and then the rosemary around the figs. Sear the figs until they are very soft and caramelized golden brown. Add the butter and shake the pan as it melts and is evenly distributed. Discard the rosemary. Transfer the contents of the pan to the food processor bowl with the onions. Add the Parmesan. Process the fig-onion mixture until smooth, stopping to scrape down the mixture a few times, as it is very thick. Taste the mixture, adding salt and pepper to your taste. Transfer the filling into a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.

Pasta dough

Pasta Dough

Makes about 1 lb.

3 large eggs, plus 1 egg yolk, beaten to blend

1 2/3 cup “00’ flour, plus more for kneading

1 cup semolina flour

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Mix egg, flour, oil, water, and salt in a large bowl with a stand mixer or with your hands until a shaggy dough forms. Knead with dough hook, or on a lightly floured work surface with your hands, until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. If it seems too dry add a teaspoon of water. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes and up to an hour.

 

Divide the dough into 4 pieces. Roll out the dough using a pasta machine or a rolling pin into sheet thin enough to read a newspaper through it. Drop the filling mixture onto the dough by teaspoon about 1-inch apart. Cover with another sheet of pasta dough, pressing the air from around each portion of filling. Press firmly around the filling to sea. Cut into individual ravioli with a knife or a pizza cutter. Seal the edges.

Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil, and add 2 tablespoons salt. Gently drop the ravioli into the boiling water, reduce heat to a gentle, low boil, and cook until the ravioli float to the top and are tender, about 3 – 4 minutes. Drain well.

Bleu cheese sauce

1 cup cream

6 ounces bleu cheese crumbles

In a small saucepan bring the cream to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in the blue cheese, whisking until it melts and the sauce is smooth. Keep it warm over the lowest possible heat.

Assembly: Spoon a pool of the Bleu Cheese Sauce onto a warmed plate. Arrange the ravioli on top of the sauce. Sprinkle with a few grinds of freshly ground pepper and serve.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News