Hanford Gourmet: Preparing for the Year of the Ox

Next week we will be ushering in Chinese New Year on the first day of the first month of Chinese New Year, which begins on the new moon that appears between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.
Chinese New Year 2021 falls next Friday, Feb. 12, the first day of what will be the Year of the Ox.
The ox is the second of all Chinese zodiac animals. According to one myth, the Jade Emperor said the order would be decided by the order in which they arrived to his party. The Ox was about to be the first to arrive, but Rat tricked Ox into giving him a ride. Just as they arrived, Rat jumped down and landed ahead of Ox. Thus, Ox became the second animal of the Chinese zodiac.
The Ox is associated with the Earthy Branch and the hours of 1-3 a.m. In the terms of yin and yang, the Ox is yang. In Chinese culture, the Ox is a valued animal because of its critical role in agriculture.
Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in Chinese culture, a time for feasting, family gatherings, and visiting. The most important meal of the year is the New Year’s Eve reunion dinner, where extended family members gather together. As with Chinese New Year activities and decorations, the dishes are created to give blessings for the next year. The names and looks of the dishes are symbolic of wishes for prosperity, happiness, and auspiciousness. For instance, whole steamed fish is served both on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to ensure a proper beginning and ending to the new year. “Yu,” Cantonese for fish, sounds like the word for abundance. Oranges, which usually conclude the meal, offer sweetness and wealth.
Since its early beginnings China Alley was the hub for Chinese New Year festivities.
On Feb. 2, 1908, The Hanford Sentinel published the following: “With a din that woke sleepers in the surrounding neighborhood, the annual Chinese celebration of New Year broke lose at midnight and the main street of Chinatown was strewn this morning with the debris from exploded firecrackers that had figured in producing the noise that was calculated to drive out and keep away evil spirits during the coming year. All was in good cheer among the residents in Chinatown today and many of the prominent men were bestowing gifts of candy, cigars, and firecrackers to their friends.”
However, in the early 1950s, as Chinatown began to fade, the joviality of former celebrations all but disappeared. Today, during these times of social distancing our beloved China Alley will toast the New Year even more quietly than usual.
Still, I will bring in the Year of the Ox with symbols of the ancient traditions. As the New Year celebration is also a time for honoring one’s ancestors, we will light candles and incense burners to venerate dynasties, and we will display oranges as an homage to living relatives.
Among many special dishes “Neen Gao,” is eaten during New Year’s celebrations. This special Chinese New Year cake is sweet and dense. Made from glutinous rice flour, brown candy sugar, oil, sesame seeds and eggs, the ingredients are symbolic of long life, harmony, and wishes for many children.
This week in honor of the upcoming New Year, I would like to share a cake recipe with you. While this isn’t a traditional Chinese New Year cake, I love its story, its familial history. What better way to celebrate by cooking a recipe handed down through generations, honoring food and family?
Sharon Banister’s grandmother dictated her Old Colony Cake recipe to her but left out some details, like how to put it together. She has some recipes where her grandmother told her “a sifter-full” of flour. Sharon remembered her grandmother had a sifter with a green stripe on it and she tried to figure out how much that would be. She has no idea why it’s called Old Colony Cake.
Sharon has used half butter and half shortening, as well as half margarine and half butter. In both cases, either works equally well. She uses buttermilk instead of sour milk and doesn’t use rose for flavoring because she doesn’t know what that is, although she did consider using rose water but managed without. She has also used powdered buttermilk with fine results. For the icing her grandmother gave her no idea on the amounts, so she just guesses when she comes to that step, although she doesn’t think her grandmother used much butter because her icing was more on the crisp side.
Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy New Year, dear readers. May the Year of the Ox be kinder and gentler to all of us. May our safe gatherings grow as the months roll on, may we have joyful harvests in our personal and communal lives for which to be grateful, may we honor our ancestors and create a better world for future generations, and, in due course, may China Alley be re-enlivened and boisterous in celebrating new years to come.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
