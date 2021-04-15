Hanford Gourmet: Organizing Mom's history

It was probably too soon, but I made an attempt anyway. It has been two weeks since Mom died and yesterday I decided to take a cursory look at the mounds of paperwork she had amassed from being a community volunteer, preservationist, and historian for over fifty years. These papers are her story, her history, her work that lives on. I need to organize them.
It’s going to be a bit of a job, if you will entertain my understatement. Mom did not have a computer, so nothing has been scanned into computer files or stored in a Cloud. Instead, I am confronting boxes of original documents and her meticulous notes, in which she detailed where a particular artifact was discovered (often accompanied with a photograph) before it was placed in the Taoist Temple museum. Her notebooks also include lists of China Alley tours, including dates, the names of tourists, where they were from, and why they were interested in visiting the Alley. Other boxes bulge with thorough notebooks on forty years of Moon Festivals.
In a stack of file folders I found what seems to be an original photograph of Douty Street near Seventh Street taken in 1913. On the back of the photograph is written, “From Mrs. Ed T Smith by Clarence Lewis. Mom had attached a Post It Note on which she had scribbled, “In early 1990s given to Camille Wing by Maye Low and Nellie Lum of Selma. The old Hanford Hotel and the Sentinel office are in the background.
As committed as I was, this too-soon undertaking was starting to tug at my heart, so I decided to stop and save the organizing for another day. But another box caught my eye, and I knew Steve would want to peruse its paperwork. Mom had kept the minutes and reports for each and every Hanford Historic Resources Commission meetings she attended while serving on the board.
I reached in and grabbed a random report, one that was dated Oct. 16, 1980. It was a request for an historic building designation for the Starbrite Laundry building under the Historic Resources Ordinance. It was an interesting read.
Located at 425 W. Seventh Street, that building was constructed in 1922 for the Hanford Laundry and Dry Cleaning Co., Inc. which was organized by two Oakland businessmen, a Fresno businessman, and Freeman Richardson, a Hanford business man who was a city councilman form 1916 to 1924 and served as mayor from 1922 to 1924.
After only a few years the company became the largest employer of Hanford. During the 1920s and 1930s most its business was from private homes, but gradually the industrial trade accounted for the laundry’s major business. In the early days of operation the laundry had a cafeteria on the second floor, which served lunch each day. The laundry was in operation until June 1976 when the company sold its routes to Sterling Uniform and Towel Supply Co. of Fresno and sold off the equipment.
In the report I had grabbed, a copy of an article published by the Hanford Sentinel on Aug. 28, 1976 is included. The sale of the Starbrite Laundry was reported and also included a few paragraphs on “house of ill repute” that was located next to the laundry in a thirty-foot wide, two-story hotel. There was a large rock fireplace located on the patio behind the hotel. On sunny days the women who lived at the hotel reportedly sunbathed on the hotel’s patio.
Finding the hotel too much of a distraction, the owners of the laundry purchased it and tore it down. The rock fireplace is all that remains of the hotel and still stands today.
After I finished reading, my heart felt lighter, and I found myself looking forward to organizing Mom’s papers and keeping Hanford history alive. Boxes and boxes of specific details and human stories that would, but for her efforts, have been lost. Treasures.
As are her favorite recipes and dishes. It’s almost the season for blueberries, one of Mom’s favorite fruits. This week in honor of Mom and one of the foods she loved, I’m sharing a recipe for Deb Perelman’s perfect blueberry muffins.
The smaller amount of blueberries listed in the ingredients will make a well-berried muffin. The larger amount is for people like Mom who, according to Perelman, like just a little bit of muffin with their blueberries.
Thank you for all of your kind and thoughtful condolences. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
