You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanford Gourmet: Of value far greater
0 comments
Hanford Gourmet

Hanford Gourmet: Of value far greater

  • 0

I have been continuing my visits through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants. I find it comforting to wander around the dining rooms and kitchens, feeling the warmth from the buildings’ spirits and from an abundance of memories. Lately I’ve been drawn again to the remaining artwork, furnishings, and Uncle Richard’s tchotchkes.

When the restaurants were open, they were filled with “objets d’art,” most of them lovely in design, some were kitschy, but each chosen for its special place with great care. In each room I see Uncle Richard’s sense of design, and keen attention to detail in choices in color, form, and fabric.

Not only a certified executive chef, Uncle Richard was also a serious student of architecture, Chinese philosophy, calligraphy and ideographs. A Chinese philosophical message is repeated over and over again in the Imperial Dynasty restaurant’s dining rooms in beautiful Chinese calligraphy. Uncle Richard discovered the message in an old Chinese book, copied it, then had it printed numerous times on pieces of parchment paper. He utilized the printed parchment pieces in decorative lamps in the restaurant with soft light emanating through and illuminating the calligraphy characters. The same calligraphy appeared on a bank of lights over the front entrance of the restaurant and in the cabinets in the cocktail lounge.

Roughly translated the calligraphy reads, “As long as a man has plenty of warm clothing, enough to eat, why should he be concerned about material wealth? When a person has smiling eyes, enjoys laughter, he possess wealth of value far greater than anything material.”

I have found myself returning to these words more than once. In these days of waxing and sometimes waning pandemic, they seem an especially important reminder of what is “enough,” on good days even more than enough.

This week I’m sharing a recipe I enjoyed from the cookbook “Cooking South of the Clouds” by Georgia Freedman, featuring stories and recipes from China’s Yunnan province.

The city of Lijiang, located in northern Yunnan, most famous boasts flatbread known as “baba.” But “baba” which is served as a hearty breakfast, is a type of food, not a specific recipe. The “baba” found in Lijiang Old Town and the surrounding area ranges from thin, fried flatbreads, served as part of a larger meal, to thick disks filled with layers of minced ham.

This recipe is a simple, but hearty version inspired by the “baba” made by Xi He, a woman who has been selling her “baba” on the streets of Old Town for over fifteen years. Most of the local cooks use a bit of the previous day’s dough as a starter, which develops a complex flavor, similar to a mild sour dough. This version is leavened with yeast but has a little bit a yogurt added to give another depth of flavor. I hope you will enjoy this northern Yunnan dish, one that is definitely “enough to eat.”

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

Lijiang “Baba”

From “Cooking South of the Clouds,” by Georgia Freedman

Makes 4

1/3 cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup pastry flour

Beef filling (recipe follows)

Vegetable oil for cooking

In a large bowl, mix the yogurt and yeast with 1 ¾ cus of lukewarm water and stir until the yeast is dissolved and the liquid is well-mixed. Add 2 cups of the flour and stir until everything is incorporated into a sticky mass. Let the dough rest in a warm place, covered with plastic wrap, for 1 hour.

Add remaining1 cup of flour and the pastry flour to the dough and stir in incorporate. On a floured work surface knead the dough, continuing to incorporate four as needed so the dough has a stick texture but doesn’t come off in clumps in your hands. Knead for 5 minutes, until the dough in smooth, the put it back in the bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and set aside until it has doubled in size.

Pull the dough away from the side of the bowl and knead it lightly so it deflates. Divide the dough into quarters.

Lightly oil a work surface with vegetable oil, and oil a rolling pin and your hands. Take one quarter of the dough and roll in out on the work surface into a long thin oval about 20 inches long and 6 inches wide. Top the dough with a quarter portion of the filling, distributing the ingredients evenly and pressing them gently into the dough. Starting at one of the short ends, roll the dough up into a tight spiral, then stand the spiral on its end and press it down with your hands to form a circle with the filling rolled up like a spiral. Press the spiral into a flat circle with the palm of your hand, then use a rolling pin to flatten the circle until it measures about 9 inches across, flipping the circle as you roll.

Heat a large cast iron pan over a low heat. Coat the pan with a thin film of vegetable oil and put the filled dough into the pan. Cover the pan and cook the bread, flipping it once or twice and recovering it, until it is browned on both sides until the edges looked cooked through, about 12 -15 minutes. Cut each baba into quarters and serve with hot.

Beef filling

8 ½ ounces ground beef

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons light soy sauce

7 ½ tablespoon chili garlic sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorn

4 tablespoons scallions, very thinly sliced

Set aside 4 tablespoons of meat to use raw in the baba. In a wok, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Break up the remaining beef and add to the wok. Stir-fry the meat, breaking it up with a spatula, until it is cook through. Add soy sauce and chili sauce and stir-fry until the ingredients are well mixed. Remove the meat and sauce from the wok, draining off the excess oil. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before using.

Fill each baba with ¼ teaspoon salt, a pinch of ground Sichuan peppercorns, 3 tablespoons of the cooked meat mixture, 1 tablespoon of the raw beef, and 1 tablespoon of the sliced scallions.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News