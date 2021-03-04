Hanford Gourmet: Of value far greater

I have been continuing my visits through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants. I find it comforting to wander around the dining rooms and kitchens, feeling the warmth from the buildings’ spirits and from an abundance of memories. Lately I’ve been drawn again to the remaining artwork, furnishings, and Uncle Richard’s tchotchkes.
When the restaurants were open, they were filled with “objets d’art,” most of them lovely in design, some were kitschy, but each chosen for its special place with great care. In each room I see Uncle Richard’s sense of design, and keen attention to detail in choices in color, form, and fabric.
Not only a certified executive chef, Uncle Richard was also a serious student of architecture, Chinese philosophy, calligraphy and ideographs. A Chinese philosophical message is repeated over and over again in the Imperial Dynasty restaurant’s dining rooms in beautiful Chinese calligraphy. Uncle Richard discovered the message in an old Chinese book, copied it, then had it printed numerous times on pieces of parchment paper. He utilized the printed parchment pieces in decorative lamps in the restaurant with soft light emanating through and illuminating the calligraphy characters. The same calligraphy appeared on a bank of lights over the front entrance of the restaurant and in the cabinets in the cocktail lounge.
Roughly translated the calligraphy reads, “As long as a man has plenty of warm clothing, enough to eat, why should he be concerned about material wealth? When a person has smiling eyes, enjoys laughter, he possess wealth of value far greater than anything material.”
I have found myself returning to these words more than once. In these days of waxing and sometimes waning pandemic, they seem an especially important reminder of what is “enough,” on good days even more than enough.
This week I’m sharing a recipe I enjoyed from the cookbook “Cooking South of the Clouds” by Georgia Freedman, featuring stories and recipes from China’s Yunnan province.
The city of Lijiang, located in northern Yunnan, most famous boasts flatbread known as “baba.” But “baba” which is served as a hearty breakfast, is a type of food, not a specific recipe. The “baba” found in Lijiang Old Town and the surrounding area ranges from thin, fried flatbreads, served as part of a larger meal, to thick disks filled with layers of minced ham.
This recipe is a simple, but hearty version inspired by the “baba” made by Xi He, a woman who has been selling her “baba” on the streets of Old Town for over fifteen years. Most of the local cooks use a bit of the previous day’s dough as a starter, which develops a complex flavor, similar to a mild sour dough. This version is leavened with yeast but has a little bit a yogurt added to give another depth of flavor. I hope you will enjoy this northern Yunnan dish, one that is definitely “enough to eat.”
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
