Hanford Gourmet: Music to my ears

I recently received an email from a dear friend and Chinese American historian, Dr. Sonia Ng, who recommended I watch a program from the Smithsonian Museum, “Look and Listen: Asian Music and Art — the Qin.”
Qin, pronounced “tchinn” and meaning literally “ancient zither,” is a seven-stringed Chinese zither. Archaeologists have found qins and other musical instruments in tombs dating back to several centuries BC. The ancient qin looked much as the modern ones. It is made from an upper convex board of ting wood and lower flat board of tzu wood. In the middle of the back is a hole traditionally called the dragon pond; to the player’s left is another resonance hole known as the phoenix pool. Two anchor knobs secure the strings.
Sonia thought I’d enjoy the program because of our shared love of the history of Chinese culture, and that I would learn more about the ancient instrument and how music, literature and life blend together in Chinese culture. She reminded me that Auntie Mary’s father, Lo Ka Ping, was one of the most prominent Chinese qin masters throughout China and Hong Kong.
I did remember that fact, as well as meeting Lo Ka Ping. I was seven or eight years old when he traveled to the United States to visit. Additionally, I had recently read his name in the 2007 Chinese Historical Society of Southern California’s Gum Saan Journal’s interview with Uncle Richard.
When describing the construction of the Imperial Dynasty restaurant, Uncle Richard said in that interview, “The slab ceiling in the main dining room is gently sloped on both sides toward a 14-foot center beam. We tried twenty or thirty times before we got the curvature exactly the way I like it. These represent the Chinese arches toward heaven. Arches and spirals represent the concept that there is no ending and no beginning. When we mortals die, our individual souls are at one with a greater soul. Buddhism and Taoism do not have a personified god. I had learned much about this not only from Professor Von Koerber at USC, but from my father-in-law, Professor Lo Ka Ping, a Toaist master in Hong Kong.”
I called Auntie Mary because I wanted to learn more about her father, but she wasn’t answering her phone. I decided to do a quick search on the Internet.
A musician, Taoist master, and educator, Lo Ka Ping lived in the remote lands of the New Territories behind Hong Kong. In 1970, Dr. Allen Craig wrote: “The qin was used in Confucian ceremonial orchestras to accompany singers and as solo instruments. Throughout its history, the qin has been associated with nobility and refinement, and an ability to play it or to appreciate its music was considered indispensable for any scholar or cultured person. Confucius was one of the most famous players and composers for the solo instrument.
It is indigenous to China, and is the most peculiarly Chinese of all Chinese instruments. Several compositions were heard in Lo’s solo performance and in orchestral arrangement in the recent symposium, ‘Chinese Music: Past, Present, and Future,’ presented in Hong Kong City Hall on Oct. 5-7 by the Music Department of Chung Chi College in the Chinese in the Chinese University of Hong Kong. These performances confirmed our opinion that his entire output should be carefully studied and preserved.”
Then my research took me on a new journey. It was as though I was reading the twists and turns of the latest thriller novel. There were few recordings of Lo Ka Ping’s performances, and what little there was, seemed to have been lost or destroyed.
Over the years, after extensive searches through Hong Kong, New York, California, and Taiwan, after a myriad of accidents — and because sometimes fate opens doors — rare archival tapes of Lo Ka Ping playing his qin were found in the early 2000s. One of his pupils had recorded him in 1970.
In 2002, “Lost Sounds of the Tao,” the CD version of Lo Ka Ping’s archival recording was released.
And, yes, I’ve already ordered it. Some of the recording may be found on YouTube. And, yes, I still want to learn more from Auntie Mary. And yes, Sonia was right in recognizing a precious opportunity for me to learn more about Chinese culture and even my own tribe.
Pursuit of learning from many sources is part of what speeds and fills these pandemic times.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
