Hanford Gourmet: Hanging on to hope

I put the book down and burst into tears. Underneath my frustration and anger rose a deep well of sadness for all the losses, pain and grief we suffer because we have such a hard time in uniting as the human race. Cried out, I pushed back from the table, stood, and walked outside to the garden. I spoke to the vegetables, coaxing them to grow and stay healthy. I thinned the French radishes, a necessity for their growth, but I hate doing it, the process makes me feel as though I am wasting food. At least this time I remembered to set aside the radish tops for a salad. Touching the earth with my hands was grounding. My feelings of powerlessness, anger, and grief released, it was time to head to China Alley.

I opened the doors to the Tea Room, where things are a bit of a jumble right now. Steve and I are cautiously optimistic that, in the near future, our doors will be open again and we will have more than our online presence. Trying to adhere to California’s twelve- page guidelines for reopening has proved to be challenging for us, especially as necessary supplies are not readily available. The Tea Room is small, just a room. In that space, we are reconfiguring furniture and furnishings to adhere to the social distancing. We want everyone to be and feel safe, and to enjoy a unique experience on China Alley. In the meantime, we appreciate your support, patience, and understanding.