Hanford Gourmet: From anxiety to gratitude

A couple of weeks ago I was thumbing through the “Thanksgiving” issue of a cooking magazine. Normally, I would have spent evenings surrounded by cookbooks and cooking magazines in preparation for the holiday dinner. We no longer have a traditional feast. For years I have enjoyed experimenting and trying out new dishes for our family holiday dinners, and preparing something “different” had become our tradition.
It wasn’t always that way. I spent my childhood with my tribe eating turkey and ham with all the trimmings in our family’s restaurant, the Imperial Dynasty. Years ago, we served a special Thanksgiving dinner, complete with a special printed menu with a picture of the statue of Kwan Mu (who resided in the cocktail lounge) on the cover. As a child, I remember being awestruck at the sight of Uncle Richard, Uncle Henry and the rest of the crew carving up an enormous amount of turkeys and hams.
When we stepped out into the unknown back in March, who knew that our “different” tradition was going to be even more different in 2020. I couldn’t get a handle on it. The ruminating was making me stressed and anxious and I had to turn my thoughts on to something else.
I had a box of Uncle Richard papers that had been kept in the Imperial Dynasty basement. It felt like the ideal time to go through them. On top I found notes for the first gourmet dinner he created for the Pasadena Wine and Food Society on March 28, 1960. Some of his notes were typed, others were in his signature scrawl. The content of the pages varied. On a few papers I saw that he was pricing out the menu. On the typed gourmet menus, there were numerous detailed handwritten footnotes itemizing ingredients, garnishes, and plating.
For example, the fourth course, “Crepes de Grennuille au Kari,” (frog meat crepes with curry) would be served on a bed of romaine lettuce and lotus root slices, and garnished with tangerine segments, pumpkin seeds, powdered coconut, lemon slices and parsley. For another course, the tournedos of beef with bordelaise sauce in a crust would be topped with a radish rose; and the breast of ducking with truffle sauce course would be decorated with fresh pineapple, orange slices, kumquats, and chopped chives
For a brief moment, I thought of my own notes and scribbles on copies of recipes I clipped out of magazines and newspapers, in recipe books, and on scraps of paper and wondered if decades later someone would be perusing them. I made a mental note to try to be more organized.
I dug further into the box and pulled out a light blue file. On yellowed paper were Uncle Richard’s notes on the three stages of Taoism. Underneath the notes was a lengthy essay he wrote on Taoism in May 1952 while attending the University of Southern California. I set that aside to read another time.
The next yellowed paper I picked up made me smile. The woo woos, the cowinkydinks, the synchronicity of life. It was Uncle Richard’s hand written menu for a Thanksgiving dinner.
“Make this Thanksgiving a memorable one! Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner at the Imperial Dynasty” was written at the top of the page. From 1 until 11 p.m., a complete, twelve dishes in all, Thanksgiving dinner was served. It was an “all you can eat dinner,” priced at $2.75, and a special plate for children was $1.25. I don’t remember this “all you can eat” Thanksgiving dinner at the Imperial Dynasty. Perhaps it was before my time, or I was very young. I suspect this mock-up menu was written in the early 1960s, perhaps the same year Uncle Richard created his first gourmet dinner. At the bottom of the page the phone numbers for the Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty are given – LUDLOW2-0087 and LUDLOW2-0196 – and the location, China Alley, Hanford.
A couple of years ago I had the delightful opportunity to meet celebrity chef, Martin Yan. He and Uncle Richard were friendly acquaintances. During our conversation Chef Yan said to me, “Your uncle created a tremendous brand and legacy. Don’t loose it. Keep your legacy.”
The recollection of that conversation made me realize that even though our “different” Thanksgiving was going to be really, really different this year, I could still be grateful. Among the things I am thankful and appreciative for is my tribe’s legacy and all of China Alley’s history.
It seems appropriate, and makes me smile, that this week I’m sharing one of Martin Yan’s recipes. After all, with a lot of help from Uncle Richard, he lifted me from anxiety to gratitude, from confusion to tradition blended beautifully with the new and “different.” This is a one pot meal that’s perfect for a chilly evening. One of the ingredients is Chinese sausage, found in Asian markets. There are no other sausages with a similar flavor. If you can’t find these however, Yan suggests skipping the sausage from the recipe, but I think the barbecue roast pork found in Chinese restaurants has a similar flavor and can make a perfect substitute.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
