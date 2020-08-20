Hanford Gourmet: Dreams

For the past week, Uncle Richard has visited my dreams. I wake with the sound of his voice in my ear. It’s not his restaurant kitchen voice, where more often than not the demanding dance going on in the kitchen fueled his temper and he thundered and roared at everyone and everything. There was his outside the restaurant kitchen voice, his sentences frequently punctuated with the bark of his laughter.
Then there was his third voice. I remember the first time I heard it, and I was simply shocked. I had no idea he had this gear. I was in my early teens, working at the Imperial Dynasty, and used to hearing only Uncle Richard’s restaurant kitchen voice. Holding a large bowl of tomatoes in one hand, he was explaining to Mrs. Tsutsui (a back of the house worker) how he wanted them peeled and cut. His tone was kind and gentle, tinged with sweetness.
I heard Uncle Richard’s fourth voice in the early months of 2006, just before the Imperial Dynasty closed. He was talking to Auntie Harriet, who was beyond fatigued from the huge rush of business our impending closing brought. Uncle Richard told her not to come in every day. He assured her he could handle everything, that she needed to rest. His voice was filled with love and concern. His tone and words alike were nurturing.
It is Uncle Richard’s third and fourth voices that I hear in my dreams as he and I share menu plans, we cook, we serve dinners. We walk in and out of the Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda dining rooms and up and down China Alley. He reminds me to follow protocol and address patrons as “Sir” and “Ma’am” and asks if I think “jook” should be served.
This morning I went into the building that had housed the Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants. I hoped I would gain some insight to my dreams. The building always greets me warmly, but today I sensed an uncertainty in the air. I wandered around rooms, sat in Uncle Richard’s office, hoping to sort things out. Still unclear, I decided to wander around some more and walked from room to room. When I stepped into the kitchen, clarity struck with certainty.
Since the pandemic, Steve and I have had to close the Tea Room for now, as well as the Taoist Temple museum. Our presence in China Alley hasn’t been full time. Our plans for this building also had to be pushed back until life rolls along on more steady ground. I think the building needed to know the plans are still in place, that it and China Alley are today, as always, my Camelot, that my love is and will remain strong, purposeful, true.
In 2007 the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California’s Gum Saan Journal covered Hanford’s China Alley. Susie Ling composed an essay about Uncle Richard titled, “Dreamer in the Kitchen.” In her introduction Ling wrote: “Richard was genetically born with another trait: He was a dreamer. He dreamed up the design for Imperial Dynasty. He dreamed his creative dishes. He dreamed his success. He took his family legacy and brought it to incredible heights.”
The Dreamer in the kitchen had come to my dreams to remind me of my dreams, of my dedication.
Oh, China Alley, I am your dreamer of the next generation. I will not fail you or my own dreams, nor will I forget the dreams Uncle Richard realized.
When he was asked to speak before a large group of diners, Uncle Richard often commented that he was fortunate to be located in the central San Joaquin Valley, where he had access to so many fresh fruits and vegetables. I feel that way too, but even more so since now I have access to them in my garden. Here’s a recipe that I made using the chard and tomatoes from the garden.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!