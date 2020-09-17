Hanford Gourmet: Downtown lost a piece of its history in summer fire

I was on the phone with my longtime friend, Dea Jensen, when our conversation led to the loss of Hanford’s historic buildings that were destroyed by a raging, three-hour fire during the early morning hours of June 25. The buildings were our neighbors, located on the southwest corner of Green and Seventh Streets.
Dea sent me a few photos of the buildings that she had taken several years ago. A set decorator by trade, Dea has a fine eye for detail. She said, “I liked those creepy old buildings.” She encouraged me to learn more about the history of the buildings and to search for old photographs.
Shortly after our conversation, I took a walk around that corner. Staring at what is now a vacant lot, it was difficult to remember or to imagine the “creepy old buildings.” It was far more challenging to think of the same buildings when they were young and vibrant. When I write about the five buildings that comprised my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants, I feel blessed that I can walk down China Alley and see them still with us, and that the buildings and their spirits speak to me.
For what is lost to me now, fortunately I have Naomi Tagawa’s maps. Several years ago Naomi entrusted me with her self-drawn maps of our neighborhood. With pen and paper she recorded the history of the Downtown East area. One section of Naomi’s map displays the original businesses that once lined the south side of Seventh Street from Green to Brown Streets and, in parenthesis, she named what businesses were located there in later years.
Starting with the corner of Green and Seventh: Omata Grocery Store (State Market, United Market, City of Hope Thrift shop), Royal Hotel, Ice Cream Parlor, Royal Theater (Flick), Omata’s Department Store (Howard’s Drug Store, SPCA Thrift Shop), Habara’s Hotel (Pool Hall, Barber Shop), Sewing School, O.T. Café, Wood Yard, Japanese Language School Teachers home (Barber Shop), a house. Behind the Omata Grocery Store, in the alley, was a building that housed Japanese caterers.
In an effort to learn more details, to be able to touch the soul of the buildings’ spirits, I reached out to Maureen Fukuda in hopes she might be able to help. She provided some tidbits and suggested I contact the Neishi family. She ended our conversation with, “Hurry up. Do it now, before there’s no one left to ask.”
Carol Neishi Larsson and her sister Susan set me on the right path. Susan sent me a treasure trove of information. I now have the oral histories from Michiko Kataoka Neishi, Harry Sakae Watanabe, Jiro Omata, and Tsune Lee on my desk. It will take me a while to fully absorb all the valuable information, but so far I have a hint of the spirits that once wafted through the buildings and the life and events that preceded them.
From my initial perusal, this is what I have gleaned:
Jitsuzo Omata came to Hanford in 1902 and opened a store, G. Omata Company, on the southwest corner of Seventh and Green Streets. Two years later he remodeled and expanded his store. In 1932, his sons took over the business and renamed the business Omata’s Market. Jitsuzo opened up a department store four doors from the market.
The sons operated Omata’s Market until World War II broke out. In early 1942, just before the evacuation, they liquidated their merchandise and leased the premises to Charles Young for the duration of the war. In 1952 or 1953 Hiroshi Neishi, Joe Gong, and Goro Omata partnered to run the United Grocery Market in this location for another decade.
In addition I learned that before 1920 Temesaku and Fujiyo Kataoka opened a noodle house called “Udon-Ya” on Green Street next to Tom Fat’s restaurant, which was located on the northwest corner Seventh and Green Streets. The noodle house became a meeting place for students and bachelors who worked on the railroads and nearby farms. After the Udon-ya closed, they worked on various farms. Eventually they moved back into town. Fujiyo managed the Royal Hotel, which was next to Omata’s Market until 1942 when the family was evacuated and sent to an internment camp. Sometime in 1948 Tamasaki and Fujiyo Kataoka returned to Hanford and managed the Royal Hotel until 1954.
The current owner of the property was able salvage most of the historic bricks. She plans to incorporate them as part of the decor when she rebuilds on the land. Pieces of the past will have a future, and even though they no longer exist, the buildings are beginning to speak to me. Community can come together in sustaining and mutually beneficial ways around brick and mortar, around memories, around recording many stories about the past. I feel honored to be a part of all that and for my little corner of the world.
Recently, friends have been generously supplying us with eggs from their chickens, and I am grateful. There was one day, however, I realized I had a lot of eggs in the house. I found a pasta dough recipe that uses egg yolks in the ingredients. Dough made with just egg yolks has a beautiful rich golden color and makes smooth and tender pasta. I planed to make a “gai dan gho,” a Chinese steamed sponge cake with the whites.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at arianne@ltsue.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!