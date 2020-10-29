Hanford Gourmet: Contraction and expansion

In this time of relative isolation, we each spin like tops in our own little worlds far more often. Far less often are we able to connect with others. But reading, which often bridges me with other realities, recently brought me a sense of connection with someone I have never even met.
Several weeks ago Sam Sifton, journalist and Food Editor at the New York Times, penned a column titled "What Have You Cooked?" He wrote: "One thing I wish I'd done back at the start of all this — when the lockdown began and I began to cook three meals a day, seven days a week — is to have recorded the meals in a notebook, kept tract of them. It'd be great to look back on the months of experimentation and freestyle cooking, on the dishes that became standbys, on the once-in-a-blue moon extravagances, the trumps, the failures. I think that could have been a sort of thing to preserve, a piece of personal history, something to help remind me of the joys and frustrations of this extraordinary and difficult time."
Those words resonate deeply within me because I did, and still do, record all the meals I have made during this sheltering and cooking in place time. Our lock down began in March, and that first night I made mapo tofu. On March 24 I made chicken marsala, on the 27th I made Chinese oxtail stew. On April 22 I made chicken schwarma from Sam Sifton's recipe book, “See You on Sunday.” On May 5 there was gumbo on the dinner table, June 25 was hahm dahn jing joo yook night, July 14 dan dan mein, August 8 eggplant parmesan, September 15 pad thai, October 6 ha gow was featured and last night was another Sifton recipe, miso chicken.
I have done these meals and maintained my cooking journal for several reasons, in part for the reasons Sifton wrote, but, equally important back in March when I decided to set cooking project goals to give myself structure, meaningful study, and enriching opportunities for discovering new cuisines. I wanted to record all the new techniques and how I honed my skills.
Before the pandemic temporarily shuttered our Tea Room, I went to the grocery store every day; some days I made two trips. I shopped for the Tea Room with a pretty much set list scribbled on a scrap of paper. I shopped for our home with a grocery list that was a little more loosey goosey, many meals created from what caught my eye as I circled the store. But those grocery runs and loosey goosey lists aren’t happening now. My grocery lists have to yield food for a week, if not longer, and I have to make up menus in advance to adhere to such lists, and limited shopping trips. And I want a record of it all. My personal history is just as important to me as our China Alley history.
As a fourth-generation member of a family who has had eateries in China Alley since 1883, it seems my life has centered around what to cook and how and when to cook it. In the glory days of the Imperial Dynasty, the grocery list was written on a chalkboard. As the years progressed, the chalkboard was replaced by a dry erase board.
A few months ago our journalistic tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants, we toured the Imperial Dynasty kitchen. One thing I neglected point out then was the dry erase board. It still hangs on the kitchen wall today. Some of the items we needed back in February 2006, in those exhilarating days before the curtain came down included: hand towels, hand soap, and chocolate syrup. A list for the China Alley history books. As I mentioned above, these days my lists and recipes are culturally more diverse in my search for creativity and culinary breadth and depth. I do appreciate expansion along the contractions these times have necessitated.
This week I’m sharing a recipe I have enjoyed from “Food 52 Cookbook, Volume 2” by Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, Mujaddara with Spiced Yogurt. The ingredients are items I usually have in my pantry and fridge. The recipe calls for baking the rice, which is a great foolproof method. At times I’ve also used my rice cooker, so the rice and lentils are cooking at the same time. I have also used black Beluga lentils in place of le Puy lentils. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!