Hanford Gourmet: City loses an icon, daughter loses a mother
Hanford Gourmet: City loses an icon, daughter loses a mother

I don’t know what I’m going to do without Mom.

She has died and I am in a world of grief. When Dad passed away four years ago, a part of my heart was irretrievably broken. With Mom gone, I feel as though I’ve lost part of my soul. I can barely think.

In my early twenties I befriended an older woman who had a curious crease on her right cheek. One day she told me that when her mother died she cried so much she broke a muscle in that cheek. At the time, I wasn’t sure such a thing might even be possible. Today, I am sure it is.

My column is not a “late breaking news” piece and I usually start writing about a week or so before it is published. Mom passed away on my self-imposed deadline, and so here I sit, four days later, sad beyond words and trying to get enough control so my fingers will function over the keyboard.

Mom loved her community as much as she loved us. I know many of you knew and worked with her in one or more of her many volunteer activities. Perhaps others of you knew her in our family’s restaurants, The Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty. Her volunteerism began as a “Library Mother” when my siblings and I attended Monroe School. Mom was also among those who dedicated their time to bring PBS to the Valley.

She was a proud Show Off, and loved being a downtown tour guide for individuals visiting Hanford. A longtime Hanford Visitors Agency board member, perhaps you have seen Mom, along with Dave Jones and Mr. Hanford himself, Bob Case, giving Huell Howser a downtown tour on Howser’s Road Trip television show. A longtime Friends of the Library member, she might well have been the person who checked you out during their book sales.

Maybe some of you met Mom as she became very involved in preserving Hanford’s history, serving time on the “Save the Courthouse Committee” and in the development of the Historic District in downtown Hanford. She served on the Historic Resource Commission and attended most of the Hanford Improvement Association meetings where you might have met or served with her.

But I think Mom is most often associated with saving Chinatown buildings and gathering and preserving Chinatown history, activities near and dear to her heart. She was a tireless and giving historian and docent for the China Alley Preservation Society. In an interview last November she said, “I’ve spent the last forty years working with a small group of dedicated people who are raising funds to preserve the brick and mortar by giving tours to visitors, writing grant proposals, working in our Taoist Temple Museum gift shop, and planning and working on events such as our annual Moon Festival. All these activities have kept me busy and kept clutter in my house.”

I was blessed to know her in all these parts of her public life and even more to have had her steady, loving, enlivening presence my whole life as her daughter.

I don’t know what I’m going to do without Mom.

But I do know what I can do with you to honor her in a small way, a way that represents our sharing daily, intimate and joyful living, and that is to share some of her favorite dishes. I hope you enjoy them as much as she did, as much as I always will. I know, as the days, and weeks and months pass, I will figure out some of what I don’t know today. But for today, our community has, as the Kings Art Center Family has written, indeed “lost a masterpiece,” one as lovely as the flower with which her name is associated, and I have lost Mom.

Here is one of Camille Wing’s favorites, a recipe for bean curd rolls. Bean curd sheets, also known as tofu sheets or tofu skins, are the byproduct of the tofu making process. When the soy milk is heated, a thin, solid film forms on top. That film is removed and laid out to dry.

Arianne Wing mug

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of "Noodles Through Escargots," and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Bean Curd Rolls

Adapted from The Nom Wah Cookbook

Makes 12

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 ½ tablespoons water

6 sheets dried bean curd skin

1 recipe of vegetable or pork and shrimp filling (recipe follows)

¼ cup bamboo shoots, julienned

3 tablespoon neutral oil

2 scallions, diced, for serving

Oyster sauce or bean curd roll sauce (recipe follows)

In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with the water to form a paste (this will hold the edges of the bean curd skin together)

Carefully remove the dried bean curd skin sheets from the package and soak each sheet separately in warm water for about a minute to make it pliable. Carefully transfer to a paper towel.

Cut the skin diagonally. Place 3 tablespoon of the filling on the long edge of the triangle. Equally divide the bamboo shoots among the skins atop the filling.

Roll the skin over once, fold in the corners and continue to roll it up.

Use the cornstarch paste to moisten the edges and seal the skin together.

Heat the neutral oil in a large nonstick pan over medium high heat. Pan-fry the roll in batches, flipping constantly, but taking care no to allow them to open, for about 5 minutes, until golden. Remove with a spider or tongs onto a paper towel lined plate to drain.

Set a up a steamer or a steam rack in a wok. Steam the rolls, in batches if needed, for about 8 minutes until the skin is silken. Remove from the steamer, garnish with scallions and serve with oyster sauce or bean curd roll sauce.

Pork and Shrimp Filling

3 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked in hot water for 30 – 60 minutes until completely rehydrated

10 ounces ground pork

8 ounces shrimp, peeled and deveined, and rough chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon powdered chicken bouillon

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Remove the mushrooms from the soaking water and pat dry. Remove stems and discard. Rough chop the caps.

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to incorporate.

Vegetable Filling

2 ounces of dried wood ear mushrooms

2 teaspoons neutral oil

8 ounces of napa cabbage (about ¼ cabbage), shredded

4 fresh shiitake mushrooms (cremini maybe substituted), diced

1 small carrot, diced

¼ cup bamboo shoots, chopped

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, or dry sherry

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Soak the wood ear mushrooms in hot water for 30 minutes, until completely rehydrated. Remove, pat dry, and rough chop.

Heat the oil in a wok or large heavy skillet over high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the cabbage, mushrooms, carrot, bamboo shoots and cook for 30 – 60 seconds. Add the sugar, white pepper, wine, and sesame oil and stir-fry for 30 seconds, or until vegetables are beginning to soften. Add the cornstarch and toss once more to incorporate it. Cool completely before using.

Both fillings may be kept refrigerated for up to 3 days and frozen for 3 months.

Bean Curd Roll Sauce

Makes enough for 12 rolls

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon sugar

¾ teaspoon oyster sauce

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon soy sauce

¾ cup water

1 tablespoon potato starch (cornstarch may be substituted)

In a small saucepan, whisk together all the ingredients, except the potato starch, over medium heat until the sauce comes to a simmer. Add the potato starch, whisking until completely dissolved. When it comes to a boil, remove from heat. Immediately pour over the steamed bean curd rolls.

