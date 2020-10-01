Hanford Gourmet: Breathless: Mesmerized by an 'unknown' photo of the past

The photograph took my breath away. I was mesmerized, then quite simply enchanted. Mike Semas had shared the picture from his amazing collection of antique images. Louis M. Powell of Hanford took the photograph in January 1915. Mike had labeled it, “Unknown Asian Food Restaurant, Hanford, California.”
But the restaurant was not unknown to me. I was staring at a photo of Great-grandfather’s noodle house, Mee Jan Low.
As I have written in other columns, Great-grandfather fled his home in southern China to escape political persecution. After arriving in San Francisco, he first settled in Kingston and later Grangeville, eventually moving to Hanford where he began his trade as a cook.
Great-grandfather originally sold noodles out of the basement of his home, located on 64 Visalia Street. His reputation as a cook spread among the local Chinese community, leading him to open “Mee Jan Low” in China Alley in 1883. He leased the second story space from Young Chow, who was one of the first Chinese businesspeople to own property in China Alley and the surrounding area before the turn of the 20th century. In the early days, Great-grandfather catered mostly to Chinese customers, serving up dishes reminiscent of his homeland.
In our December 2019 journalistic tour through the five buildings that housed my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants, we went through a maze of stairways, narrow wooden steps, and creaky walkways until we reached the rear door of # 6 1/2 China Alley, the Mee Jan Low, and entered.
Everything was old and dusty. There were a few pigeon carcasses on the floor. We walked into the dining room, stepping over more pigeon carcasses, and studied the grimy furnishings. I have always loved coming to this room, where we started, where Great-grandfather began his dynasty in China Alley. But I have never seen a photograph of it in its pristine state. Only in my mind’s eye had I imagined the vibrancy and livelihood once contained in this space.
I continued to examine this photograph as I wrote. I didn’t recognize the person in the picture, but I saw the wooden stools placed around the tables. Today some of the stools are on display in the Taoist Temple Museum, others are in the Tea Room. There is the stairway leading to the front entrance, which was blocked in 1958 when the Imperial Dynasty was created. There are gas lights, and looking through the window, I can see part of the Sue Chung Kee building, which eventually became the Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge. There’s the loft where Dr. Sun Yat Sen stayed for a few nights, five years before this photograph was taken.
Below the loft, there’s a blurry plaque on the wall, which now hangs in the Temple Museum. It identifies this room. The calligraphy on the top reads “Mee Jan Low,” to the right, “wine, lunch, great tea,” and to the left, “dim sum, noodles.” Mee Jan Low is translated as “beautiful and precious restaurant.” My friend, Chinese American historian, Sonia Ng tells me that “Jan” can also be translated as “treasure.”
Beautiful. Precious. Treasure. That’s what this photograph means to me.
I think it is only fitting to share a true Chinese homestyle recipe that I grew up eating, “Hahm Dahn Jing Joo Yuk.” It is a steamed minced pork dish infused with salted eggs.
Chinese salted duck eggs are made by soaking the eggs in a salt brine. In Asian markets sometimes the eggs are sold covered in a thick layer of salted charcoal paste. The raw egg white is almost gelatinous-like, with a round yellow-orange yolk that is firm to the touch with a salty and rich umami flavor. They are often used in moon cakes, rice dumplings, pastries, and served with “jook”
With fresh duck eggs not being readily available, Mom made the recipe with exra-large chicken eggs. The recipe was given to her by Auntie Emma, so it is most likely my grandmother’s preparation of salted eggs. Mom often cooked them by steaming them in the rice pot, when the rice was beginning the steaming stage. But my favorite way to eat them was mixed into a steamed minced pork patty. There are various versions of the pork patty that use other ingredients instead of salted egg, such as preserved vegetable, or water chestnuts or salted fish…the list is endless, but this recipe is my favorite.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at Ariannewing@gmail.com
