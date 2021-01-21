Hanford Gourmet: A fish recipe in honor of the Hanford Fish Market

I spent the morning studying an old photograph Steve has in his collection. It shows a couple of businesses on the south side of the 300 block of East Seventh Street. We think this photograph was taken in the late 1940s or early 1950s. I am drawn to this photograph because of one particular business, the Hanford Fish Market.
I have numerous recollections of going to the Fish Market with Mom. She purchased either a whole fish or fillets (sand dabs were a favorite) that would be steamed with Chinese fermented black beans, ginger, and green onions for our dinner. We left the market with our fish carefully wrapped in newspaper. Sometimes my siblings and I received a special treat from the proprietors, a piece of Botan rice candy — a soft chewy candy with an outer layer of rice paper. The rice paper is clear and cellophane-like when dry but it is edible and melts in the mouth. The dissolving rice paper never ceased to thrill me.
I am still gathering more information on the history on the Fish Market, which was located where Toti’s Pupuseria is located today. Owned by the Tokumoto family, the Fish Market opened around 1945 and the family closed their doors in the mid 1970s. I remembered Mrs. Tokumoto played the koto – a Japanese plucked half-tube zither.
Curious about the other buildings in the photograph, I grabbed Naomi Tagawa’s maps off the shelf. Several years ago she entrusted me with her self-drawn maps of our Downtown East neighborhood. She recorded our history with pen and paper. One section of Naomi’s map depicts the original businesses that once lined the north side of Seventh Street from Green to Brown Streets, and she also made notations as to what businesses were located there through the years. According to Naomi’s map, on one side of the fish market was an ice cream and candy shop and next to it a Chinese barber shop. On the other side was a store that sold Chinese lottery tickets, and next to that another Chinese barber shop. In addition, Naomi’s map shows there once were Japanese baths behind the Fish Market and the ice cream shop.
Mom shared one of her own memories after she perused the photograph. In the early 1950s, Mom worked at our family’s Wings Market and walked to the bank every day. She hated walking by the gambling house because the men inside would whistle at her. It was not long before she opted to walk down the alley behind the buildings.
This week it seems only appropriate to share a fish recipe. Both delicate and pungent, steamed fish and tofu with Chinese fermented black bean sauce is one of my favorite ways to eat fish. Fermented black beans, also known as salted black beans, are fermented with salt and spices and a popular seasoning in Chinese cuisine. Before using, the beans must be rinsed in several changes of cold water. Most of the time they are crushed or chopped and combined with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger before cooking. That’s how my parents used them, as do I. But I must admit that quite often these days I use the convenient premade and jarred black bean and garlic sauce that is on the shelf in the Asian section of most grocery stores.
I hope you enjoy this recipe — delicate pieces of fish coated with a flavorful sauce and steamed atop melt-in-your mouth soft tofu.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com
