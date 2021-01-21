You have permission to edit this article.
Hanford Gourmet: A fish recipe in honor of the Hanford Fish Market
Hanford Gourmet

Hanford Gourmet: A fish recipe in honor of the Hanford Fish Market

I spent the morning studying an old photograph Steve has in his collection. It shows a couple of businesses on the south side of the 300 block of East Seventh Street. We think this photograph was taken in the late 1940s or early 1950s. I am drawn to this photograph because of one particular business, the Hanford Fish Market.

I have numerous recollections of going to the Fish Market with Mom. She purchased either a whole fish or fillets (sand dabs were a favorite) that would be steamed with Chinese fermented black beans, ginger, and green onions for our dinner. We left the market with our fish carefully wrapped in newspaper. Sometimes my siblings and I received a special treat from the proprietors, a piece of Botan rice candy — a soft chewy candy with an outer layer of rice paper. The rice paper is clear and cellophane-like when dry but it is edible and melts in the mouth. The dissolving rice paper never ceased to thrill me.

I am still gathering more information on the history on the Fish Market, which was located where Toti’s Pupuseria is located today. Owned by the Tokumoto family, the Fish Market opened around 1945 and the family closed their doors in the mid 1970s. I remembered Mrs. Tokumoto played the koto – a Japanese plucked half-tube zither.

Curious about the other buildings in the photograph, I grabbed Naomi Tagawa’s maps off the shelf. Several years ago she entrusted me with her self-drawn maps of our Downtown East neighborhood.  She recorded our history with pen and paper. One section of Naomi’s map depicts the original businesses that once lined the north side of Seventh Street from Green to Brown Streets, and she also made notations as to what businesses were located there through the years. According to Naomi’s map, on one side of the fish market was an ice cream and candy shop and next to it a Chinese barber shop. On the other side was a store that sold Chinese lottery tickets, and next to that another Chinese barber shop. In addition, Naomi’s map shows there once were Japanese baths behind the Fish Market and the ice cream shop.

Mom shared one of her own memories after she perused the photograph. In the early 1950s, Mom worked at our family’s Wings Market and walked to the bank every day. She hated walking by the gambling house because the men inside would whistle at her. It was not long before she opted to walk down the alley behind the buildings.

This week it seems only appropriate to share a fish recipe. Both delicate and pungent, steamed fish and tofu with Chinese fermented black bean sauce is one of my favorite ways to eat fish. Fermented black beans, also known as salted black beans, are fermented with salt and spices and a popular seasoning in Chinese cuisine. Before using, the beans must be rinsed in several changes of cold water. Most of the time they are crushed or chopped and combined with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger before cooking. That’s how my parents used them, as do I. But I must admit that quite often these days I use the convenient premade and jarred black bean and garlic sauce that is on the shelf in the Asian section of most grocery stores.

I hope you enjoy this recipe — delicate pieces of fish coated with a flavorful sauce and steamed atop melt-in-your mouth soft tofu.

Arianne Wing mug

Arianne Wing is the co-author of "Noodles Through Escargots" and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-owner of the L.T. Sue Co. Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Steamed Fish on tofu with black bean garlic sauce

Serves 4 as part of a multi-course meal

1 package soft or silken tofu

1 tablespoon Chinese black bean garlic sauce

1 tablespoon Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 lb. fish fillets (about 1-inch thick)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and cut into thin slivers

2 green onions, cut 2-inch long pieces and shredded

— Drain the tofu and carefully place on a flat surface. Pat dry and let drain about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine the black bean garlic sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, and garlic. Set aside.

Pour 1 – 3 inches of water into the bottom of a large wok or bottom of a steamer. Place a steaming rack at least 1 inch above the surface of the water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.

While the water is coming to a boil, cut the tofu in half lengthwise, then cut each half crosswise into rectangles about ½-inch thick. Lay tofu in a single layer in a 9-inch heat-resistant glass pan.

Rinse the fish, pat dry, and place over tofu. Spoon the marinade on top. Sprinkle the ginger evenly over the fish.

Set the pan on the steaming rack. Cover and steam until the center of the fish is barely opaque in the thickest part, 8 -10 minutes.

Turn off the heat. Carefully lift the pan out of the steamer. You may need to slip a wide spatula under the pan to lift it up, then grasp the pan with a pot holder with your other hand.

Sprinkle with the shredded green onions and serve. 

