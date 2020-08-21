Habitat for Humanity's Birdhouse Auction moves online

HANFORD — Usually a one-night event, Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties’ Birdhouse Auction is now live online for the next week.

The Birdhouse Auction, now in its 15th year, is a fundraiser that helps with general support to continue Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building homes in Kings County and Tulare County communities.

Deanna Saldana, resource development director for Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties, said although she will miss the face-to-face interaction of previous auction events, the good thing about having this year’s event online is that will open up the event to a slightly bigger audience.

This way, she said more people will learn about Habitat for Humanity and its belief that everyone deserves to have a decent and affordable place to live. The organization focuses on first-time home ownership through community partnership.

This year, Saldana said the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders have really shown a spotlight on how important shelter is and the fact that many people are having a difficult time right now because they don’t have a decent and affordable place to live.

“It’s a struggle,” she said.

Moving the auction online has taken a lot of hard work, but Saldana said the organization has been blessed with continuous support from the community through donations.

Items up for auction include unique, hand-crafted birdhouses and doghouses, along with baskets from local businesses and wineries.

“We have such creativity in our community and our artists have always been so supportive over the last 15 years and aren’t stopping,” Saldana said.