Grace Baptist Church hosts first-ever marriage conference

LEMOORE — Grace Baptist Church Lemoore is hosting its first ever marriage conference.
A former pastor, Scott LaPierre, will be flying in from Washington state to teach the Marriage God’s Way Conference on Friday and Saturday, April 23-24. He has written a book by the same name that has become a resource for seasoned couples, newlyweds and pre-marital couples. LaPierre writes, “Do you want a healthy, joyful, biblical marriage? Then you must embrace the principles in God’s word!”
The current pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Tim Dinkins, adds, “We want to equip our families to have strong, healthy marriages and while we are at it why don’t we open it up to the community so they can see the amazing blessings that come from investing in Godly marriage as well.”
The conference 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and continue from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The conference will include a taco lunch and refreshments will be served throughout the weekend.
Tickets are available for $20 a person online through
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marriage-gods-way-conference-at-grace-baptist-church-lemoore-tickets-136859776275. Each person needs to register online to reserve their spots as there is limited seating. Payment can be made online via card or in person via check or cash.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and each guest must complete a signed waiver. Please RSVP for childcare which is available for couples with children ages 1-3. For more information contact the church at (559) 816-4708 or write to equip@gracebaptistlemoore.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!