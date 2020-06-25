Garden Tips for July

Weeds are a year-round challenge, so keep up with those heat-loving weeds. Monitor and control rodents and insect pests. For insects, hose off plants as a first treatment. Insecticidal soap sprayed in the evening is the second treatment. We are all busy and would rather do a one-time-and-done style of pest management, but gardening is like caring for other living beings: steady observation and small corrections are the key to a garden full of beneficial wildlife, happy plants and happy humans.

CONSERVING: Healthy plants can tolerate quite a bit of damage. Chewed leaves may be from grasshoppers, but if you find caterpillars, try to identify them before removing or reaching for the chemicals. Try to tolerate damage from native species to support native moths and butterflies. Tobacco or tomato horned worms and other exotic pest larvae are easy to handpick. You can use Bacillus thuringiensis (BT--sometimes labelled as Caterpillar Killer) if pest caterpillar populations are out of control, and then return to monitoring and handpicking as needed. Don't use pesticides as a preventative, especially broad-spectrum poisons. Pesticides are a remedy to a specific problem you have identified. Native bees and wasps are active in the summer months. Most of these tiny insects are hardly noticed because European honeybees are also active. Leave flowering ("bolting") plants like radish, onion, and carrots for beneficial insects, and if you can, leave a little bare dirt here and there for ground-nesting solitary bees.