Garden checklist

Try grafting new fruit tree varieties onto your existing trees. Fruit of the same species are easily grafted together — peach onto peach, plum onto plum.
Tasks:
• Irrigate citrus and almonds at night if frost is expected.
• Apply preemergence herbicide in early February to flower beds and water-permeable paths.
Pruning:
• Prune hydrangeas. Remove a third of the old wood for maximum bloom.
• Prune evergreen shrubs such as pittosporum, podocarpus, euonymus, lavender, sage, buddleja, rosemary.
Fertilizing:
• Apply one third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit, nut and citrus trees. They need feeding two to three weeks before bloom.
• Fertilize annuals and perennials that were planted in the fall.
Planting:
• Make certain a plant’s basic sun and shade needs are considered before planting.
• Bare root planting season ends in early February.
• Perennials: Lenten Rose (Helleborus), Salvia ‘Rose Pink’ ( Salvia greggii), Euphorbia ‘Ascot Rainbow’ (Euporbia martini)
• Perennial Grasses: Needle Grass (Nassella), Pink Muhly ( Muhlenbergia capillaris), purple fountain grass ( Pennisetum setaceum ‘Rubrum’).
• Fruits and vegetables: potatoes and rhubarb.
• Annuals: phlox drummondii, plant from seed.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: sweet gum (Liquidambar), Chinese pistache (Pistacia chinensis), Chinese tallow (Sapium sebiferum).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: annual phlox drummondii, sweet peas.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: hyacinth (Hyacinthus).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: forsythia.
• Fruits and vegetables: navel oranges, spinach, chard.
Things to ponder:
• In years when rainfall is below normal, consider planting drought tolerant plants. Look for native or Mediterranean labels.
• When forsythia begins to bloom, apply pre-emergence herbicide to your lawn to prevent crabgrass.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
