Garden Checklist
Wait until after the danger of frost has passed to set out frost-tender plants.

Historic frost dates: In Zone 8 the last frost date is March 15 and in Zone 9 it is February 15, but watch the weather forecast for your area.

Tasks: 

   •  Clean up drying grasses within 30 feet of structures for fire prevention. This also encourages spring growth.

   •  Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

   •  Blast aphids from plants with a spray of water or insecticidal soap.

Pruning: 

   •  Pinch back perennials and fast-growing annuals to encourage dense growth and more blooms. 

   •  Thin vegetable seedlings by pinching or clipping, rather than pulling them out of the  soil, which will damage neighboring plants.

   •  Prune deciduous magnolia, dogwood, forsythia, lilac, azalea, spiraea, camellia and flowering quince after bloom.

Fertilizing:

   •  Roses, citrus, container plants with slow-release fertilizer and berries.

   •  Acid loving plants such as camellias and azaleas after bloom.

Planting:

   •  Plant annuals and perennials while it is still cool so they can establish a good root system before the weather becomes really hot.

   •  Annuals: Floss flower (Ageratum), bachelor’s button (Centaurea), bee balm (Monarda).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: transplant: cucumbers, peppers.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: Cedar (cedrus), desert willow (Chilopsis), rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), trumpet vine (Clytostoma).

Enjoy now:

    •  Annuals and perennials: calendula, Leucanthemum paludosum, larkspur (Consolida), delphinium.

    •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.

    •  Trees, shrubs, vines: almond, redbud, dogwood (Cornus), hawthorn (Crataegus), heather (Erica), grevillea.

    •  Fruits and vegetables: artichoke, lemon, lime, mandarin orange, peas.

Things to ponder: 

   •  Mosquitos can breed in even very small quantities of standing water. Don’t give them a  home in your garden!

   •  Develop a drought plan for your garden in case water restrictions are implemented.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

