Garden Checklist

Wait until after the danger of frost has passed to set out frost-tender plants.
Historic frost dates: In Zone 8 the last frost date is March 15 and in Zone 9 it is February 15, but watch the weather forecast for your area.
Tasks:
• Clean up drying grasses within 30 feet of structures for fire prevention. This also encourages spring growth.
• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.
• Blast aphids from plants with a spray of water or insecticidal soap.
Pruning:
• Pinch back perennials and fast-growing annuals to encourage dense growth and more blooms.
• Thin vegetable seedlings by pinching or clipping, rather than pulling them out of the soil, which will damage neighboring plants.
• Prune deciduous magnolia, dogwood, forsythia, lilac, azalea, spiraea, camellia and flowering quince after bloom.
Fertilizing:
• Roses, citrus, container plants with slow-release fertilizer and berries.
• Acid loving plants such as camellias and azaleas after bloom.
Planting:
• Plant annuals and perennials while it is still cool so they can establish a good root system before the weather becomes really hot.
• Annuals: Floss flower (Ageratum), bachelor’s button (Centaurea), bee balm (Monarda).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
• Fruits and vegetables: transplant: cucumbers, peppers.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Cedar (cedrus), desert willow (Chilopsis), rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), trumpet vine (Clytostoma).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: calendula, Leucanthemum paludosum, larkspur (Consolida), delphinium.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: almond, redbud, dogwood (Cornus), hawthorn (Crataegus), heather (Erica), grevillea.
• Fruits and vegetables: artichoke, lemon, lime, mandarin orange, peas.
Things to ponder:
• Mosquitos can breed in even very small quantities of standing water. Don’t give them a home in your garden!
• Develop a drought plan for your garden in case water restrictions are implemented.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
