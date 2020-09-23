Garden Checklist

Enjoy the last flush of blooming roses along with the bounty of the fall harvest.
Tasks:
• Adjust watering systems as weather cools.
• Remove and dispose of any fruit and nuts that cling to the tree.
• Spray hedges and shrubs with water to clean and keep them free of dust to discourage spider mites.
Pruning:
• Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.
• Deadhead and shape rosebushes to promote a final fall bloom.
Fertilizing:
• Wait two weeks after planting new flowers and vegetables before feeding with organic or complete fertilizer.
• Add bulb fertilizer to planting hole before planting bulbs.
Planting:
• This is the best time to plant shrubs and groundcovers.
• Groundcovers: Carpet bugle (Ajuga), Germander (Teucrium chamaedrys ‘Nanum’).
• Perennials: Cyclamen, French tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus), cranesbill (Geranium).
• Before planting winter vegetables, turn a generous amount of compost into the vegetable bed.
• Fruits and vegetables: garlic, onion sets, lettuce, parsley.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Acacia baileyana, strawberry tree (Arbutus ‘Marina’), hawthorn (Crataegus), sago palm (Cycas), desert willow (Chilopsis linearis).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), chrysanthemum, dianthus, coneflower (Echinacea), globe amaranth (Gomphrena).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: pineapple guava (Feijoa), morning glory (Ipomoea), crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia).
• Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, melon, nectarines, persimmon.
• Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria), sweet gum (Liquidambar styraciflua).
Things to ponder:
• Do not replace vinca with pansies in the same bed due to a soil borne fungal root rot that affects these plants.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
