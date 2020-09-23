You have permission to edit this article.
Garden Checklist
Garden Checklist

Enjoy the last flush of blooming roses along with the bounty of the fall harvest.

Tasks:

• Adjust watering systems as weather cools.

• Remove and dispose of any fruit and nuts that cling to the tree.

• Spray hedges and shrubs with water to clean and keep them free of dust to discourage spider mites.

Pruning:

• Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.

• Deadhead and shape rosebushes to promote a final fall bloom.

Fertilizing:

• Wait two weeks after planting new flowers and vegetables before feeding with organic or complete fertilizer.

• Add bulb fertilizer to planting hole before planting bulbs.

Planting:

• This is the best time to plant shrubs and groundcovers.

• Groundcovers: Carpet bugle (Ajuga), Germander (Teucrium chamaedrys ‘Nanum’).

• Perennials: Cyclamen, French tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus), cranesbill (Geranium).

• Before planting winter vegetables, turn a generous amount of compost into the vegetable bed.

• Fruits and vegetables: garlic, onion sets, lettuce, parsley.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Acacia baileyana, strawberry tree (Arbutus ‘Marina’), hawthorn (Crataegus), sago palm (Cycas), desert willow (Chilopsis linearis).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), chrysanthemum, dianthus, coneflower (Echinacea), globe amaranth (Gomphrena).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: pineapple guava (Feijoa), morning glory (Ipomoea), crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia).

• Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, melon, nectarines, persimmon.

• Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria), sweet gum (Liquidambar styraciflua).

Things to ponder:

• Do not replace vinca with pansies in the same bed due to a soil borne fungal root rot that affects these plants.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

